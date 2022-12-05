Lynchburg City Schools and One Community, One Voice partner for reading program for kindergarteners

Lynchburg City Schools and One Community, One Voice are partnering for a pilot program in three elementary schools, aimed at promoting reading readiness among division kindergarteners.

Through the Ready to Read program, LCS and One Community, One Voice are providing four free books to every kindergartener in the three pilot schools — William Bass, Sandusky and Linkhorne elementary schools — throughout the school year.

Courtney Bennett, an instructional literacy specialist with Lynchburg City Schools, said One Community, One Voice reached out to the division and wanted to help with literacy in the younger grades.

"We all started talking and meeting and it kind of just came into fruition from there," Bennett said. "It really evolved from their thoughts and we put it into three schools ... and it's really just to help meet the kid's goals in reading."

One Community, One Voice is a collaboration among Lynchburg faith leaders and city officials working to improve the city through community policing and public- and private-sector partnerships.

Under the Ready to Read Program, quarterly assessments will offer kindergarteners the opportunity to meet certain program goals, such as letter recognition, ability to write their first and last name, and the ability to count to 100 by ones and tens.

As the children achieve their goals, they will receive gift certificates to the division's book fair, James Camm, president of One Community, One Voice said Monday.

In the coming months, Bennett hopes to have community events to get the word out about the program.

Bennett said the program was made possible by a $3,600 grant from the Lynchburg City Schools Education Foundation, which paying to purchase books from Givens Books on Lakeside Drive for all the students.

Camm said it's "so exciting" for One Community, One Voice to continue partnering with LCS following its recent BIKE program (Believe in Kids Excelling), another program that focuses on third to fifth graders and offers bicycles to four students each quarter based on factors including grades, behavior and attendance.

"We noticed that the kindergarteners, we were having struggles there. So we developed this program here to help out in that area. The schools and superintendent said, 'Please, let's do it,'" Camm said.

While the program is only for the kindergarten grade at the three pilot schools, Camm said he wants to expand the program "very aggressively" over the next year to give more incentives to all students.

"We want, sooner or later, that every kid that can meet these goals receive and earn a bike, because we notice that this really motivates them," Camm added.

With the program set to launch in January, Bennett and Camm said they are looking for volunteers to read to students.

Those interested can fill out a school volunteer application on the division's website at lcsedu.net/community/volunteer.