Lynchburg City Schools announces three hires and a promotion

Lynchburg City Schools announced the hiring of three new employees and one promotion in an administrative roles for the school system.

The school board approved Karen Capozzi as chief financial officer, Reid Wodicka as deputy superintendent for operations & strategic planning, Samuel Coleman as chief academic officer, and Annitra Leigh as principal of Sandusky Middle School.

According to a news release from LCS, Capozzi worked as the business manager for the Berlin Central School District in Berlin, New York.

She "established and directed a system of control for budget execution and all financial accounting for the Berlin Central School District," according to the release.

The release also says Capozzi brings a professional background that includes business management, human resources practices, financial auditing and budget analysis.

She holds a bachelor's in business administration from Campbell University and a master's in business administration with a focus in accounting from Liberty University.

Wodicka has served in the city manager's office in recent years, most recently as the deputy city manager for Lynchburg. He also served a stint as interim city manager prior to the hiring of current City Manager Wynter Benda.

Wodicka also served as the deputy county administrator for Bedford County, developing the county's first capital improvement plan, according to the release.

Benda told The News & Advance, "I am super excited for him in his new role and am glad that we can keep talent in town."

Wodicka holds a bachelor's in public policy and administration, as well as a master's in public policy from James Madison University. He has an executive master's of science in cities from The London School of Economics and Political Science, and a doctorate in public policy from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte.

Coleman, who will become the new chief academic officer, previously worked as the director of curriculum for the Shorewood School District in Shorewood, Wisconsin, according to LCS.

With Shorewood, Coleman "coordinated district-wide instructional strategies and supported the successful implementation of the school district's strategic plan," the release said.

His professional qualifications include motivational leadership, public education, organizational leadership and public service, according to the news release.

He holds a bachelor's in business management from Cardinal Stritch University, a master's in education counseling from Concordia University of Wisconsin and a master's in education leadership and policy analysis from the University of Wisconsin Madison, according to LCS.

Leigh will become the new principal at Sandusky Middle after serving as the assistant principal there in recent years, according to the release.

"I am elated to continue this journey at Sandusky Middle School," Leigh said in the release.

According to LCS, her professional qualifications include instructional leadership, parental engagement, administration and education.

She holds a bachelor's degree in English education from Virginia State University, a master's in educational administration and supervision, and an education specialist degree in teaching and learning, along with a doctorate in curriculum and instruction from Liberty University, according to her bio in the release.

These four will start at their new posts at LCS in the near future.

