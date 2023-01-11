Lynchburg City Schools awarded $8.4 million grant for student mental health

Lynchburg City Schools was awarded $8.4 million in federal grant funding that will support student mental health, the division announced in a news release Wednesday.

The grant, part of the Department of Education's School-Based Mental Heath program, will provide funding to LCS to increase the number of mental health service providers administering mental health services in the schools to students with demonstrated needs, the release said.

The funds will be distributed over the next five years, LCS said.

"Similar to national and state-wide trends, we are experiencing a significant increase in behavioral and mental health needs for our students," said Derrick Brown, director of student services at LCS, said in the release. "Our priority is always to provide the highest level of support for all our students. I am excited about what this grant means for our students."

According to the news release, the grant funds will allow LCS to hire and retain "highly skilled professionals to support mental health needs." In addition to retention bonuses for current school social workers, LCS said funding will go toward expanded support positions for mental health and behavioral support.

Shannon Long, the division's lead social worker, said in the release, "Hiring additional staff will allow us to better meet the needs of our students and families by providing more intentional, targeted interventions and to work more closely with families to connect them to community resources."

Lynchburg City Schools was among 102 applicants across the country that were awarded funds as a part of this grant program.