Lynchburg City Schools beefing up security measures ahead of new school year

With school security in the spotlight as the 2022-23 school year nears, Lynchburg City Schools Superintendent Crystal Edwards recently gave some details of the system's new security measures ahead of next Tuesday's first day of school.

"School safety is always on our minds," Edwards said. "We are constantly talking about it."

The superintendent announced last week that LCS would reopen its doors to volunteers for the first time since the outbreak of COVID-19, but with that comes the need for enhanced security measures.

"As we open our buildings to volunteers ... we do want to maintain safety protocols," Edwards said, "We do want people going to the front door, ringing the bell, stating your business, making sure that you have been appropriately cleared."

Edwards later said, "This notion of being kind and polite, like we all are in holding the door open for the person behind you, we can no longer continue to do that in a time like now."

One of the several steps the school system has taken is the hiring of a safety manager, Cecil Jackson, who started in the role in January, according to Edwards.

Additionally, the school system was awarded a grant by the state Department of Criminal Justice that allows digital mapping of all school buildings, a process Edwards said is underway now before the start of the year.

The collaborative effort will continue for Lynchburg City Schools as officials are scheduled to host a safety summit Thursday with local elected representatives and law enforcement to discuss more options to keep children safe.

Another form of enhanced security is the system's use of Gaggle software, which alerts administration to information that may be perceived as a threat or inappropriate.

Edwards said in some situations, the software can alert 911 if a student is significantly at harm or suicidal.

While Gaggle could be helpful, school board member Martin Day pointed out, "As we watch the news about these horrific events that occur from time to time, thankfully in other parts of the country, they have often said that the perpetrator of those things have sort of announced their intentions on social media and so forth."

While Gaggle will pick up correspondence shared or looked up on school devices, one board member noted it doesn't see everything.

"We do have Gaggle in place, which looks at school correspondence," School Board Member Dr. Bob Brennan said. "Unfortunately, it doesn't look at social media."

That's why Edwards and the school board is stressing, "see something, say something" to all students as word of mouth can be an efficient ways to deter safety threats.

"Our children don't want to come to a school where there may be a violent event at," Edwards said, "so they will say something to a caring adult who knows how to respond."

As the first day of school — Aug. 16 — gets closer, Lynchburg City Schools' new safety manager will continue to work with local law enforcement to train administration, teachers, and other staff to ensure the safety of students for the upcoming year, according to Edwards.