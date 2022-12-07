Lynchburg City Schools capital improvement plan proposes major renovations

Lynchburg City Schools' new proposed five-year capital improvement plan lays out a road map for more than $100 million in building improvements, including potential large-scale renovations beginning in fiscal year 2026.

Administrators shared the division's fiscal year 2024-2028 plan with the school board Tuesday night.

As the division balances a separate facilities master plan project, which will determine the future of school buildings in the city, Deputy Superintendent of Operations and Strategic Planning Reid Wodicka said the division wanted to be "respectful" to the master plan as it projects its capital improvement needs over the next few years.

Because of this, Wodicka said the first two years of the capital improvement plan call for several smaller projects more focused on increasing school security and exterior repairs to aging school buildings than on larger renovation projects.

"Over the next couple of years, the projects that we put forward are projects that I think are critical to the long-term, structural stability of our existing buildings," Wodicka said.

He added while it's important the division puts "excellent people in front of our students every day ... I think a very important second thing ... we do is put them in a safe, secure healthy environment in our school buildings where we possibly can."

In fiscal year 2024, the plan proposes about $8.2 million in spending. Of that, $2.6 million is slotted for security upgrades, $2 million is for a gymnasium addition at Heritage Elementary School, $1.7 million is for athletic turf and track renovations, and the remaining money is for building and school yard repairs.

In fiscal year 2025, that number jumps to $11.5 million, as the division proposes $2.6 million in lighting upgrades across several schools, $2.3 million on roof repairs, $2.1 million for a gymnasium addition at T.C. Miller Elementary School and several other continued projects from the previous fiscal year.

However, beginning in fiscal year 2026, the school division is proposing the first of three major building renovations, which continue over the following two years, according to the plan.

With a total of $36.9 million allocated for capital projects in 2026, LCS administration is proposing $28 million in renovations for Paul Munro Elementary School. Additionally, the division is proposing another gymnasium addition for Dearington Elementary School, totaling $2.5 million.

In fiscal year 2027, the plan proposes $27.1 million in funding for renovations at Linkhorne Elementary School, part of a total $28.3 million allocated in the proposed plan for that year.

In fiscal year 2028, another $20.5 million in funding is proposed for renovations at Perrymont Elementary School, part of a projected $24.9 million to be spent on capital projects that year.

The board did not spend much time Tuesday discussing the contents of the proposed capital improvement plan, but board members Atul Gupta and Sharon Carter made requests around athletic facilities for two different Lynchburg schools.

Gupta, pointing out the difference between fiscal year 2024 and 2025's spending, requested the proposed replacement and resurfacing of Heritage High School's turf and track be moved up to balance out the year's spending and to provide a boost to the student athletes at Heritage.

"We know our Heritage High School, as we saw in the presentation today, they are winning championships," Gupta said. "Tracks are worn out and I know they're not supposed to be replaced for a year or more, but it takes a toll on our kids. You saw the track team is winning prizes, you see the football team is out there for a state championship, we've got to provide them the state-of-the-art facility."

Carter requested the division address trees and brush that are growing over the track at Dunbar Middle School, hampering the recreational experience.

All of these projects, according to Wodicka, are a part of a plan to do "basic building things over the next couple of years, and then later in the plan, we start talking about some more significant renovation projects."

Wodicka said it's possible that some of the projects in the plan change as a part of the master planning effort — possibly in conjunction with the facilities report — but he said this request already has been sent to city staff ahead of their fiscal year 2024 budget and capital improvement plan discussions.

"This is just what we're planning. This is just what we've submitted as a request to the city," Wodicka said. "They will do their work, and Don Floyd, our director of facilities, is sitting on their [capital improvement plan] development team with the city, so we've had a place at that table for a couple of years.

"So what will happen is that our [capital improvement plan] won't look like this. It will look like something different, and then we'll see what we get," Wodicka added.

The board will hold a public hearing during its 5 p.m. work session Tuesday, Dec. 13 at the LCS Administration Building at 915 Court St. to hear feedback from the community on the plan.

To read the plan in full, visit the division's school board page at lcsedu.net/schoolboard and click on BoardDocs, where the plan can be found in the board's Dec. 6 meeting agenda.