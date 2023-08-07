With students returning to Lynchburg City Schools on Aug. 15, the division introduced Monday a new app to help keep parents informed on their child’s bus information, according to a news release from the division.

Beginning with the first day of school, parents and guardians will be able to use the Traversa Ride 360 mobile app, which will allow them to see their child’s bus routes, get alerts about delays and changes, and track their child’s bus location in real time, the division said.

According to the news release, Ride 360 gives parents secure access to information about their child’s commute, including their bus number, stop, route and driver. The app uses GPS data to allow parents to see where the child’s bus is and what time it’s expected to arrive at their stop.

Bus drivers will use tablets to confirm each student is accounted for, making sure they’re getting on and off at the right stop, LCS said.

The division said the app will add an extra layer of security to school transportation, affording parents instantaneous access to updated routing information. It will also improve communication about delays and changes.

Hope Watts, the division’s director of transportation, said in the news release, “Student safety is our top priority, and this new system will help us account for each and every child. We’re excited to improve communication with parents. The peace of mind that comes with knowing your children are safe and accounted for can’t be understated.”

Parents and guardians can register for the Ride 360 app for the 2023-24 school year on the division’s website at lcsedu.net/departments/transportation/app.