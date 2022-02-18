Lynchburg City Schools lays out budget requests for fiscal year 2023

Lynchburg City Schools administration gave members of the community the first real look at some of its requests for the upcoming fiscal year 2023 budget during its work session this week.

The plan, as laid out in a presentation by Superintendent Crystal Edwards, calls for a raise for all staff, increase in pay for all substitutes, and additional staff positions to cover needs in all three levels of schooling.

The entire proposal has a projected total operating revenue budget of $108 million, up 8% from the fiscal year 2022 budget that was just over $100 million.

It also shows a $63.4 million request in state funding, up $5 million over last year. LCS also is requesting $42.9 million in funding from the city, while the other roughly $1.5 million will come from federal funding and other sources.

The board will host a public hearing March 15 to get community feedback on the budget before voting on it; it then will head to Lynchburg City Council for review next month.

During a presentation at the school board work session, as well as in a video on the school system's YouTube page, Edwards made it well known that supporting all staff with pay increases is where officials have their biggest priority.

"If we've learned anything in education," Edwards said during the video, "the people who serve our students serve them well. And they come to school every day, they come to work every day and they are extremely dedicated."

Edwards said that in the next budget, school administration officials are looking to provide an average of 5% raises to all staff and faculty, but that such raises would be differentiated to take care of the people working in lower-wage jobs.

"When we look at some of our lower-wage employees, we have to differentiate that. So some of those positions, such as our custodians and secretaries, they are going to see an 8, a 10, a 12, or even a 14% increase," Edwards said. "We need all of our staff to be able to support their families at home so they can come to school and work and support our students here."

The presentation given during the work session says LCS will have to reclassify some positions to a higher pay scale to avoid compression.

Edwards also hopes school officials can raise pay another average of 5% the next year too.

School board member Atul Gupta gave his thoughts on the proposed compensation raise after the presentation, emphasizing it should be one of the most important things for the board.

"For me personally, compensation was non-negotiable," he said. "There is no way we can walk away and not improve compensation."

LCS also hopes to improve benefits for teachers. School officials are looking at adding an additional two bereavement days, taking them from three to five. They are also requesting to change the number of stored-up sick days that can be paid at retirement from 90 to 110.

In early childhood education programs, LCS looks to fund additional teacher and assistant positions for pre-K programs for 3- and 4-year-olds.

In elementary programs, officials look to add new testing coordinators. Currently, according to Edwards, many of the library media specialists are serving as testing coordinators, and with a change to the Standards of Learning assessments, students now are being tested twice throughout the school year. This means that while students are testing, some libraries in schools are not able to remain open to support literacy programs.

Deputy Superintendent Amy Pugh said LCS will be required to give three assessments beginning next year, elevating the need to hire part-time testing coordinators.

LCS officials also are looking to add a gifted education teacher at Bedford Hills Elementary School and an English language learner at Sheffield Elementary School. English language learners are teachers for students who come from non-English-speaking homes learning the language in schools.

At the middle school level, staff hopes to add three positions: a math interventionist, a reading specialist, and an additional school counselor for Dunbar Middle School.

"We're going to continue to support our literacy, especially at the middle schools," Pugh said.

For the high schools, LCS hopes to add to its advanced education programs. Officials are looking to add six seats to the Governor's School at Heritage High School. They are also looking to add 20 seats to the Central Virginia Community College Regional CTE (Career Technical Education) Academy and 10 seats to the University of Lynchburg dual enrollment program.

LCS will also be looking to add an additional month to the workload of school counselors and the special education chair, taking them from 10 months to 11 months.

Across all LCS schools, staff is requesting funds to add positions including social workers, grants specialists, network engineers, and several others to help support students.

Gupta said he doesn't want to spend the additional $2.1 million to $2.4 million that would be needed for the new positions.

"Compensation, yes, it's necessary...but what we are adding now, later on, somebody has to pay that money," he said.

School board member Kimberly Sinha replied, "I don't like the idea of saying we aren't going to fund any new positions, because our needs change."

There are also plans in the budget, if approved, to find a way to pay teachers for certifications that they need to receive. LCS officials are also looking at paying for background checks for faculty and staff, while one board member, Gary Harvey, is asking that LCS only reimburse for background checks if the person passes it and receives employment.

Finally, for bus drivers, according to the presentation, the starting salary for drivers with no experience has increased over 31% in five years, going from $10.86 per hour in the 2018-19 school year to a projected starting rate of $14.27 per hour for the 2022-23 school year.

