Lynchburg City Schools looks to increase diversity in its governor's school students

Lynchburg City Schools is looking for ways to increase diversity among its Central Virginia Governor's School of Science and Technology students and ensure more students see the regional program as an option for them.
Steve Smith, director of the Central Virginia Governor's School, attended Tuesday's Lynchburg City School Board work session to discuss ways the program is looking to increase diversity and how the division can help provide a diverse, equitable and inclusive environment for students.
"We see the importance at the governor's school of the work that needs to be done, and we want to be partners in it," Smith said.
The Central Virginia Governor's School is a regional program that serves junior and senior students from the 11 high schools in Lynchburg and the counties of Amherst, Appomattox, Bedford and Campbell. Students at the governor's school attend the school — located beside Heritage High School on Wards Ferry Road in Lynchburg — for three periods per day before returning to their base schools for the rest of their classes.
In a recent interview with The News & Advance, Smith estimated around 80% of the program's approximately 150 students are white.
Smith said there are several factors that contribute to that lack of diversity in applicants for the program and students who are accepted, such as diversity in the school divisions, eligibility and awareness. For example, Smith said, for a school division like Appomattox County Public Schools that only sends four new juniors to the program each year, it's statistically more likely those students would be white because the division serves more white students than students of color.
In its approved 2021-22 budget, the Lynchburg City School Board funded six additional slots at the governor's school for the upcoming junior class — which will eventually increase its number of governor's school students from 42 to 54. LCS will then be the largest contributor to the program, with Bedford County second with 44 total student slots. According to a recent report, Lynchburg City Schools student body is 49.3% Black, 31.8% white, 7.2% Hispanic, 1.3% Asian and 9.6% have two or more races.
The board stipulated that four of those six new seats should be earmarked for students as part of an purposeful diversity and equity initiative. Due to a lack of diverse applicants, however, the board at its May 4 meeting voted to keep those seats and allow them to be filled by standard entry students.
At Tuesday's meeting, LCS Superintendent Crystal Edwards said staff is continuing to work on increasing the diversity in rigorous, high-level programs throughout the division, including the governor's school.
"We have been in lots of conversations and work behind the scenes to increase the interest, access and support," Edwards said. "Because we know you can't just open a door and allow children to go in, you have to support them once they are there."
Another contributing factor to the lack of diversity, he said, is student eligibility. The lowest-level math course offered at the governor's school is pre-calculus, so students who are not on track and ready to take that course as a junior aren't eligible for the program.
With just seven teachers and nine employees total, the program is limited in its course offerings, Smith said, so students must be ready for the courses they offer. Smith said that's a major limiting factor when it comes to applications and acceptance in the program.
"If you haven't taken and done well in the prerequisite math course in 10th grade, you can't apply," Smith said. "So the question is: In that course, what does the diversity look like?"
Smith said he helped develop the division's Promoting Excellence Through Accelerated Learning (PETAL) program over a decade ago when he was a supervisor in Lynchburg City and it started as a "mindset shift" of looking at students of color and students from underrepresented groups as "at promise," rather than "at risk," and accelerating them, and encouraged the division to continue doing that. He added the more students who are encouraged to take challenging, accelerated courses early in their secondary educations, the more likely they'll be eligible to apply and attend the governor's school.
Smith said the program already has eliminated transportation and financial barriers that could have contributed to the lack of diversity. The five school divisions pay for students to attend the program and provide bus transportation to all students who need it.
Smith said Tuesday he would encourage the division to look at how to increase the diversity of its accelerated and challenging courses, which would increase the diversity in the students eligible to apply for the governor's school program.
Efforts Smith said he and governor's school staff already are making to increase awareness about the program to prospective students include visiting with students as early as middle school to encourage them to see governor's school as an option, and meeting with eligible 10th graders who may need more information before applying. However, Smith said, students who are invited to attend those sessions often are chosen by the school division's guidance counselors.
The selection criteria and process, he said, is handled by the individual school divisions, so Smith or other staff at the governor's school don't accept or deny students into the program.
"I go out and talk to all prospective students that they'll let me, but I don't select them," Smith said.
School board members asked Smith how the division can do a better job collaborating with the governor's school in its work to increase diversity, and he said he already is working with the curriculum and instruction staff on this effort.
Smith added another step could be for the board to hear from current and prospective students of color in the program about what supports and opportunities were in place to allow them to enroll in the program, and what else would have been helpful.
