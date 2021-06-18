Lynchburg City Schools looks to increase diversity in its governor's school students

With just seven teachers and nine employees total, the program is limited in its course offerings, Smith said, so students must be ready for the courses they offer. Smith said that's a major limiting factor when it comes to applications and acceptance in the program.

"If you haven't taken and done well in the prerequisite math course in 10th grade, you can't apply," Smith said. "So the question is: In that course, what does the diversity look like?"

Smith said he helped develop the division's Promoting Excellence Through Accelerated Learning (PETAL) program over a decade ago when he was a supervisor in Lynchburg City and it started as a "mindset shift" of looking at students of color and students from underrepresented groups as "at promise," rather than "at risk," and accelerating them, and encouraged the division to continue doing that. He added the more students who are encouraged to take challenging, accelerated courses early in their secondary educations, the more likely they'll be eligible to apply and attend the governor's school.

Smith said the program already has eliminated transportation and financial barriers that could have contributed to the lack of diversity. The five school divisions pay for students to attend the program and provide bus transportation to all students who need it.