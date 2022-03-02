 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story
Lynchburg City Schools

Lynchburg City Schools makes masks optional for staff and for students on buses

Lynchburg City Schools announced during its meeting this week that it will allow masks to be optional for staff inside school buildings, and the mask mandate for students on buses is lifted.

The decisions came after updates to related federal guidelines.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Feb. 25 that, effective immediately, it would no longer continue its mask mandate for students on buses. The school system adopted that change on Tuesday.

The policy change for staff comes after the Department of Labor and Industry Safety and Health Codes Board voted to end their permanent mask order following Executive Order Six from Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

Despite the changes, Superintendent Crystal Edwards said even though LCS no longer requires masks, officials still encourage them for students who want to wear them.

School Board member Dr. Robert Brennan credited his fellow board members for staying up to date with the new guidelines, saying the board has come a long way since the beginning of the pandemic.

“I think that this board has done a pretty phenomenal job over the last two years of dealing with a very difficult situation,” Brennan said.

“There’s been a lot of unknowns in the past, particularly when this epidemic started... and as a board member, a guardian of a student who was in the schools and a physician, I want to thank this board for the decisions they’ve made.”

Brennan added this was “an easy decision” as cases seem to be under control in the school system.

In January, COVID-19 cases hit their peak in the school system, with the high mark coming Jan. 21 with 46 cases. Since then, the numbers have dropped into the single digits, and as of March 1, there were only two cases of COVID-19 in Lynchburg City Schools.

Immediately following the unanimous vote to eliminate the mandate for staff, school board members Atul Gupta, Randall Trost and Michael Nilles removed their masks for the remainder of the meeting in the board room.

Edwards said schools will still practice mitigation in schools by pushing hand washing, sanitizer stations, weekly testing for staff and students, and encouraging all to get vaccinated.

