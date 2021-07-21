Lynchburg City Schools moves forward with $400K facilities study, expects preliminary results by fall

"The financing ultimately comes from the city for new buildings, and they want to make sure that we have a plan going forward," Gatzke said. The study should yield a 20-year report on the predicted needs of the division's educational facilities, he said.

The cost associated with conducting a study that included all three areas of interest, Gatzke said, was estimated to be about $530,000. In order to bring the cost down to the $400,000 available, Gatzke said officials had to tighten the scope of the project. Ultimately, the future of education plan and field work at Heritage High School, Sandusky Middle School and Sandusky Elementary School were removed from the project.

Gatzke said these three schools will still be included in the report, but field work wouldn't be necessary because the middle and high school are fairly new construction, and school leaders already have decided Sandusky Elementary School needs to be replaced in the near future, so including it in the study would be redundant to the work the division has already done.