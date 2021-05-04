Lynchburg City Schools names 2021 Teacher of the Year

Lynchburg City Schools on Tuesday announced T.C. Miller Elementary School for Innovation fourth-grade teacher Rachel Parr has been named its 2021 Teacher of the Year.

"[T]his year's Teacher of the Year candidate serves as an encouragement and example of the passion, resilience, and joy found in teaching and in learning," a Tuesday news release said.

According to division spokesperson Cindy Babb, Parr has been teaching for nine years and has been with the division and T.C. Miller for five.

In a letter of recommendation, T.C. Miller principal Jeff Guerin said of Parr: "She is an innovator in the classroom, and she constantly seeks to find new technology to enhance virtual learning."

