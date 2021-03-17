 Skip to main content
Lynchburg City Schools names Excellence in Science scholarship recipient

LCS School Board Meeting

The Lynchburg City Schools Administration Building located at 915 Court Street on Tuesday, July 7, 2020.

 Kendall Warner

E. C. Glass senior Dylan Myaing has been named the 2021 recipient of the $30,000 Lynchburg City Schools Excellence in Science scholarship.

The scholarship is awarded to one LCS graduating senior each year who has an interest in studying science or engineering in college. This is the third year five that the scholarship has been offered. The scholarship was originally founded by the family of Charles and Mary Jane Pryor and is funded by BWX Technologies, DTE Energy Foundation, Framatome, Lee and Sharon Ainslie, David and Judy Frantz, and the Pryors.

According to a news release, Myaing attends the Central Virginia Governor’s School for Science and Technology and is enrolled in three advanced placement courses at his base high school. Myaing is a member of the orchestra and cross country team at E. C. Glass.

Myaing thanked all the scholarship’s sponsors Tuesday for the opportunity they have given him, adding that he “very much appreciates” it.

Myaing plans to study medicine during his undergraduate years before pursuing further education in physical therapy or sports medicine.

