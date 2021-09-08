Lynchburg City Schools names new director of transportation

Hope Custer, who most recently served as the assistant general manager of the Greater Lynchburg Transit Company, was named Lynchburg City Schools' new director of transportation at Tuesday night's Lynchburg City School Board meeting.
Custer will assume the role Oct. 4.
"...She has a seasoned and logistical approach to transportation management — something that we all look forward to working with her," LCS Superintendent Crystal Edwards said.
LCS began the school year on Aug. 11 and faced more transportation issues than normal, largely fueled by staff shortages and technology complications. At the time, the division was without a permanent director of transportation.
Prior to her time with GLTC, Custer served as a distribution planner at LSC Communications in Lynchburg.
According to a news release from the division, Custer has a bachelor's degree in transportation and logistics management and a graduate certificate in logistics management, both from American Military University in Washington, D.C.
