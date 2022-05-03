 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lynchburg City Schools names teacher of the year

Heritage High School biology teacher Cathy Drumheller was named Lynchburg City Schools' 2022 Teacher of the Year on Tuesday.

"Ms. Drumheller is an outstanding example for both her students and her colleagues. Her dedication to students and her passion for teaching and learning is evidenced by her ability to engage students in science using aquaponics in the classroom, sponsoring the Lynchburg Students Rise and Project Inclusion, as well as many other contributions to the school community and division," the school system said in a news release.

The news release quotes an interview with Drumheller in which she said, “True education is conversations, and those conversations in the classroom are truly teaching because it means the students are engaged and learning."

Drumheller began teaching in 2005.

