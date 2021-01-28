Lynchburg City Schools officials discuss priorities for 2021-22 budget

Edwards told the school board Tuesday that staff believes with anticipated state revenue and funds awarded through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, the division can ask for around $39.8 million from the city — recognizing that the city has been affected by the pandemic as well.

"Lynchburg City Schools wants to be a team player," Edwards said. “We want to be good stewards of money and we want to respect the initiatives that are supporting everyone in our city.”

Board member Gary Harvey said he would support asking city council for approximately $42 million and using CARES funds to address learning loss due to the pandemic. Harvey’s motion to that extent failed as it did not receive a second.

The board unanimously voted to approve Edwards’ preliminary request of around $39.8 million.

More projected needs for the 2021-22 budget outlined by division administrators will be discussed by the board during the next school board meeting, which is scheduled for 5 p.m. Feb. 2, and the next school board work session, which is scheduled for 5 p.m. Feb. 16.

In March, the school board will hold a public hearing regarding the 2021-22 budget and school administration is expected to present operating revenues, expenditures and budget requests to city council. A final 2021-22 budget is expected to be adopted by the school board in June.

