Lynchburg City Schools officials discuss priorities for 2021-22 budget

Additional staff, employee tuition reimbursement and governor's school student seats are among the top priorities as Lynchburg City Schools develops its 2021-22 budget.
At a special-called budget work session Tuesday at Dunbar Middle School, the Lynchburg City School Board met with division administrators to discuss priorities and city funding for next year's budget.
While a final budget will not be adopted by the school board until June, the board began prioritizing projected needs and discussing revenue.
The school board ultimately put six additional student seats at the Central Virginia Governor's School for Science & Technology, an employee tuition reimbursement fund of $75,000 and additional pay scale steps to support pay equity among veteran teachers at the top of the priority list for the developing budget.
Currently, the division's pay scale ends after 30 years, leaving veteran teachers frozen after they reach the top step. Reconfiguring the pay scale steps to add up to year 34 addresses pay equity for the division's veteran staff, and comes with a price tag of $91,000 for 2021-22. LCS Chief Financial Officer Kim Lukanich said these steps would impact about 40 division employees.
"They have given their loyalty, blood and sweat to this division," said school board member Atul Gupta. “They’ve been with us for a long time, so their longevity should be appreciated.”
Funding to adjust the salary scale for middle school principals to differentiate that position from the elementary principal position and to move 11-month elementary secretaries and early childhood special education leads to 12-month positions was also set aside by the board.
While several new positions are included on the division's list of projected needs for the 2021-22 budget, the board only discussed, and agreed, to prioritize adding a reading specialist to support students at Fort Hill Community School and the Empowerment Academy. Potentially adding two school psychologists, two human resources generalists, two behavior coaches, a part-time athletic director and other positions are also under consideration for the 2021-22 budget.
The board also discussed adding compensation stipends for school board members into the 2021-22 budget. Currently, school board members apply and are appointed to the school board by city council and are not compensated.
According to the Code of Virginia, compensation for each appointed Lynchburg City School board member may not exceed $2,400. Virginia school boards may pay the chairperson of the school board an additional $2,000.
Gupta said he supported adding school board member stipends to the budget as long as members could “opt out” and not receive it. He added that compensation and benefits would make the position more attractive to minority candidates who might want to apply.
“I think it’s important that there’s a value that’s put to these positions, no matter what that number is,” said school board vice-chair Robert Brennan. “We do spend a lot of time, we put in a lot of expertise, and I think to say that we do it for free somewhat detracts what we really are doing.”
School board member Michael Nilles, who has previously served as chairman of the board, said he understands that the positions take a lot of time and dedication but did not support the stipends.
“I volunteered for this understanding that it was unpaid,” Nilles said. “No one twisted my arm; in fact I begged city council to appoint me.”
Though many members spoke in favor of the stipends, the board did not formally vote to include board member stipends in the 2021-22 budget.
While the development of the budget is still in its early stages, LCS Superintendent Crystal Edwards said she is set to discuss the division's funding request from the city and present a preliminary figure this week.
For the 2020-21 budget, the division initially asked city council for flat funding of around $42 million. Anticipating revenue loss due to the COVID-19 pandemic, city council voted in May to approve $39.8 million in funding for the schools.
Edwards told the school board Tuesday that staff believes with anticipated state revenue and funds awarded through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, the division can ask for around $39.8 million from the city — recognizing that the city has been affected by the pandemic as well.
"Lynchburg City Schools wants to be a team player," Edwards said. “We want to be good stewards of money and we want to respect the initiatives that are supporting everyone in our city.”
Board member Gary Harvey said he would support asking city council for approximately $42 million and using CARES funds to address learning loss due to the pandemic. Harvey’s motion to that extent failed as it did not receive a second.
The board unanimously voted to approve Edwards’ preliminary request of around $39.8 million.
More projected needs for the 2021-22 budget outlined by division administrators will be discussed by the board during the next school board meeting, which is scheduled for 5 p.m. Feb. 2, and the next school board work session, which is scheduled for 5 p.m. Feb. 16.
In March, the school board will hold a public hearing regarding the 2021-22 budget and school administration is expected to present operating revenues, expenditures and budget requests to city council. A final 2021-22 budget is expected to be adopted by the school board in June.