After spending the last several weeks gathering community feedback, Lynchburg City Schools says it has developed a candidate profile for the E.C. Glass High School principal position and now seeks applicants.

The candidate profile, which can be found on the school's website, details the leadership characteristics and focus areas of the ideal principal candidate, which was developed through several meetings with staff, student and community input.

Among other things, the profile says the next principal of the school of 1,360 students should be "visionary and dedicated professional educator committed to partnering with Lynchburg’s families in creating high expectations for our students and staff, while building a strong culture of care for every student, staff member, and community member who interacts with our school community."

Among the desired areas the next principal should focus on: using data to improve academic outcomes, increasing career and technical education opportunities and sustaining a safe school environment.

Preferred qualifications include at least 10 years of urban education experience, experience as a successful high school principal, and a terminal degree, such as a doctorate, in an educational field.

The official job posting can be found on the LCS jobs website at lcsedu.tedk12.com/hire.

According to a news release Tuesday, the division will close the application period at the end of February and hold interviews with candidates in March.

LCS said it hopes to announce the new principal in April, based on approval from the School Board.

In December, outgoing Principal Rose Flaugher announced she would retire from the midtown high school at the end of the 2023-24 school year after working 33 years in public education and 23 years with Lynchburg City Schools.

Last week, Virginia Episcopal School announced Flaugher will join the private school in August as its director of learning resources.

