Lynchburg City Schools parents, teachers hopeful for remote learning following challenging first week

Despite the challenges and hiccups that came with the first week of remote learning, Lynchburg City Schools parents and teachers are hopeful for the next nearly two months.

As cases of COVID-19 continued to rise in the Lynchburg area with the first day of school approaching, the division opted to reopen Aug. 24 with a remote-only model, with all of its students learning from home.

While older students have been able to manage their online work largely independently, remote learning proved to be more challenging for parents and students in the division's youngest grade levels.

Erica Herndon has experienced both the challenges and successes of remote learning. For her high schooler, remote learning has been largely successful, Herndon said. Aside from waking him up in the morning, Herndon said he is able to log onto the computer, attend Zoom meetings and complete his assignments on his own.

For her second grader, it's been a different story.

Because her second grader is unable to navigate SeeSaw — the learning management website the division is using to house instruction and learning materials for students in younger grades — by herself, Herndon said she finds herself playing a large role in her daughter's learning.