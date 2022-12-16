Lynchburg City Schools proposing 'aggressive' raises for teachers, classified employees

Lynchburg City Schools administrators are proposing an "aggressive" salary increase plan ahead of the upcoming fiscal year 2023-24 budget discussions, Superintendent Crystal Edwards shared with the school board this week.

The superintendent's proposal, the "15 50 Plan" covers increases in teacher salaries, bringing starting salaries up to $50,000 from $43,469. It also proposes raises for the division's classified employees, bringing their minimum wage up to $15 per hour, from $13.11.

Edwards said the plan was a proposal she felt like she had to make.

"Each and every one of us as we sat here, we thought, 'We have to go hard and advocate for our staff,'" Edwards said during the rollout of her proposal during Tuesday night's school board work session.

"We may lose, but we have to go hard and advocate for a staff who has gone above and beyond for the kids of Lynchburg City Schools."

Without a price tag on the salary package at the moment, the superintendent said she wanted to get the temperature of the board on the plan before getting too deep into the numbers.

While the plan is to increase starting salaries, Edwards said the plan will "ripple" through all teacher pay tables, bringing any employee to at least $50,000.

The current starting teacher salary is "not enough" for the division's teachers, Edward said, adding the division needs to increase its starting salary to be competitive in order to keep teachers in the field.

"Many of our educators have master's degrees," Edwards said. "When you think about a master's degree in other professions that have it, we need to make that higher."

Built into the salary package is a minimum 5% raise for Standards of Quality (SOQ) positions within the division, following Gov. Glenn Youngkin's state budget proposing a 5% raise in each of the next two years.

LCS will be required to come up with its own share of the 5% raise in order to receive the match from state funds.

"Our team is definitely working on that," Edwards said about ensuring funds are allocated towards the 5% match.

The superintendent said later during the meeting the division's fiscal year 2023-24 request will likely go beyond level funding just to include the money to get to a 5% match, even before the "15 50 Plan" is introduced.

One board member in particular was willing to throw his support behind the plan immediately.

Martin Day expressed his support from the get-go, saying if the division can't make teaching at LCS more attractive than teaching for competing districts, "we're fighting a losing battle."

"It may be quite painful to move money around to do this, but I think you have to support the teachers. If we can't do that, we've lost the game, I think."

Another board member, Atul Gupta, said all employees are "an important piece to the puzzle" and suggested the division look at further increasing school bus driver pay, which sits on the classified pay scale.

"We're not only competing with other districts, we're competing with private businesses for labor force," Gupta said about the search for bus drivers.

Gupta proposed the division get "two steps ahead" of the market and bump bus driver pay up to $17.50 or $18.50 per hour.

"That way we know for a year or two we aren't playing a catch-up game," he said.

While some board members expressed their interest in salary increases, others showed signs of caution, wanting to see what the final price tag might be.

"I have a feeling that when we receive the number ... that number is going to be very high," board member Dr. Robert Brennan said. "I'd like to see that number and I don't think I can make a decision whether I'm supporting that without seeing the number to start with."

Looking back at this past year's budget, Brennan said he doesn't believe there's much room to cut in order to make room for the salary plan, but he noted teachers remain the board's top priority.

"That needs to be a part of the conversation," Brennan said about the division's potential inability to slash from other departments to make the raise possible.

A potential budget crunch for LCS could leave this plan in limbo as the division wrestles with the sunsetting of federal relief funding from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, or CARES Act which could potentially create a nearly $4 million gap in funding for staff and some programs.

"All of those things that were good ideas that we put in CARES funding ... we need to be considering those too and develop next year and the year after that budget, because we do have staff that are funded by CARES. Our entire virtual academy staff is funded by CARES, and some other positions," Edwards said.

The superintendent later added this is the "risky business" of spending such funding on people.

Edwards said at the time the board showed "ultimate care for staff," as they were facing a $2 million cut in level funding from Lynchburg City Council in the 2021-22 budget, as well as the desire not to lay off staff amid the pandemic.

Gupta, who voted against spending $3.2 million in CARES Act funding for staff positions two years ago, said he knew the "tsunami" was coming.

Kimberly Sinha, the chair of the board's financial committee, said the division needs to show the effectiveness of what it's done with CARES Act funding in regards to mental health and discipline issues, in order to show the money was used in a good way, because the problems are not going away.

With this potential budget crunch in mind, one board member said he wants to focus on the sustainability of salary increases over the next several years.

"We've got be able to see beyond this fiscal year," Anthony Andrews said. "We've got to be able to see five years from now. I like it, but we've got to work it though."

Andrews said his concern is not just giving a raise this year but being able to sustain increases in the coming years.

"It's a great idea; I just want to be able to continue to give our staff raises, also consistently sustain it, and then still operate within our means."

The next school board meeting is scheduled for Jan. 10 at the LCS Administration building at 915 Court St. in Lynchburg.