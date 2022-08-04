Lynchburg City Schools provides timeline for master facilities plan

Lynchburg City Schools administrators have provided an update on the school system's upcoming master facilities plan, laying out a draft timeline for when there could be decisions made on the actual buildings.

Reid Wodicka, the former deputy city manager who recently was hired as deputy superintendent of operations & strategic planning for LCS, briefed the school board this week, describing the plan that ends with the potential approval of a master facilities plan in summer 2023.

"The next step in the process will be to develop an understanding what we do in those buildings as we move forward," Wodicka said, "understanding the programming needs in our facilities."

In order to do so, Wodicka announced LCS will seek to hire a national educational consultant in the coming weeks to "understand national trends and how we compare our programs to what are national trends."

The school system already faces having too many buildings, many of which are old — the elementary schools on average are 71 years old, while the middle schools on average are 50 years old, according to a recent facilities assessment report. While the new Heritage High School opened in 2016, the city's other high school, E.C. Glass, opened in 1953.

LCS also has seen a decline in enrollment from 2010 to 2020 of 644 students, or 7.6%, and is projected to decline another 149 students from 2020 to 2030.

With all of that in mind, LCS now will work on the educational programming side and then "fuse that together with our facilities assessment report, and figure out what buildings we can and can't use for the work in our future buildings as we go forward."

The first step, even prior to hiring a national educational consultant, will be forming a joint city and school staff work group to figure out the financial and programming needs at the same time.

On top of having city and LCS staff input, one board member stressed the importance of listening to the community as a part of the facilities master plan process.

"I think [LCS Superintendent] Dr. [Crystal] Edwards and her staff have been so good so far by trying to keep the public involved with the community conversations that we've had," school board member Dr. Bob Brennan said, "that I'd hate for us to get ahead of the public.

"It's going to be such an important situation, so to have that in there at the beginning ... community involvement in some way, I think will be helpful for the ultimate outcome of the project."

Another board member, Atul Gupta, agreed the public should be involved, but said the group of staff on the joint committee should be smaller in order to maintain efficiency early in the process.

"The smaller the group, the better the functioning will be in the early stages," Gupta said, "but if you make it anybody and everybody ... you will not go anywhere."

After receiving input from city and LCS staff, the school system will then turn to the educational consultant to begin work on programming needs, likely sometime in September or October, according to Wodicka's presentation.

On this timeline, the school board and Lynchburg City Council will begin writing and reviewing the framework of the master plan early next year and could vote to approve the facilities master plan sometime in the summer of 2023.