Lynchburg City Schools sent student info to COVID-19 testing firm in 'genuine error'

Personal information about Lynchburg City Schools students was provided to a COVID-19 testing firm last year in what officials called a "genuine error," according to a letter sent to parents this week.

The letter says between Oct. 20-28, 2021, the school system "may have provided" the firm, Aegis Sciences Corporation, the following information about students as part of an "initial upload of directory information": name; gender, ethnicity and race; address and phone number; date of birth; grade and school; and parent or guardian email.

Last school year, LCS partnered with the Virginia Department of Education and the Virginia Department of Health to participate in voluntary, weekly COVID-19 testing to any student or staff member who was willing to participate. Aegis provided testing supplies, on-site testing and results.

On about Aug. 9, the letter says, some LCS parents received emails saying their child was "previously registered to participate in Aegis Sciences Corporation's weekly Covid-19 screening through the TestingWorks program."

LCS sent a follow-up email later that day saying the email was only intended for "active participants" in the COVID-19 testing program. But, according to the letter, the email was sent to parents who did not register their children in the program as well.

After looking further into the incident, the letter says, LCS found that "additional information regarding your child(ren) may have been provided to Aegis" during October 2021.

In the letter, which was signed by three administrators, including Superintendent Crystal Edwards, officials "sincerely apologize for any inconvenience or confusion this may have caused."

LCS informed parents in the letter it has taken "remedial measures" since finding out personal information of students not enrolled in the program was shared.

The information has been deleted by Aegis company servers, and Aegis officials assured LCS only those directly responsible for communication of the program were the only employees that had access to the information, according to the letter.

Data was not shared or sold by Aegis, and a way for families to sign up to voluntarily share their information for the program going forward will be provided, the letter says.

On Thursday, Lynchburg City Council candidate Martin Misjuns issued a news release with a screenshot of an email that appears to be from an account manager at Aegis saying, "Lynchburg chose to upload all their student body for testing and in error on our team a message was sent to all participants instead of those actively testing."

Misjuns said the error could have been a violation of the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act, which requires school divisions to "obtain your written consent prior to the disclosure of personally identifiable information from your child's education records."

Misjuns added in his news release, "These irresponsible actions by Lynchburg City Schools violated our children’s privacy and warrants further investigation to determine if children were subjected to medical testing without the knowledge or consent of their parents or guardians.”

Reached by The News & Advance on Thursday, an LCS spokesperson requested questions in writing and said they would be answered soon.