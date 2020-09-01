Lynchburg City Schools to begin bringing vulnerable students back to buildings

Lynchburg City Schools students in grades pre-K through 12 began the school year remotely on Aug. 24, but some of the division’s most vulnerable students will return to school buildings beginning next week.

At Tuesday’s school board meeting, division staff said some of the division’s special education students with “more significant needs” will begin to attend school in person starting Sept. 8. English-language learners and the division’s youngest students will be the next groups to return to school buildings.

Janenne Daniels-Bosher, director of special education in the school division, said the division is looking to bring between 60 and 70 special education students back to school buildings next week.

“The hope is … we start out small and get through all the good things that will happen with this, and then be able to start bringing in — slowly — other students within the population,” Daniels-Bosher said.

Some parents of special education students have the option to have their child continue receiving virtual instruction at home, Daniels-Bosher said. All special education students will continue to learn remotely through the second week of the school year, which ends Friday.