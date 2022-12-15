Lynchburg City Schools to begin search for new E.C. Glass principal

Lynchburg City Schools announced Thursday the beginning of a search for the next E.C. Glass High School principal, replacing current principal Rose Flaugher after she decided to retire at the end of the school year.

Beginning immediately, LCS will start the search process, hoping to find a leader who will "guide E.C. Glass into its next chapters, expanding the longstanding Tradition of Excellence, and drive a culture of opportunity and success for all students," the division said in the release.

LCS said they will develop a profile for the ideal candidate based on school and community input, welcoming the feedback of parents, students, faculty and community voices, all of which will be "essential to Lynchburg City Schools' success in recruiting the best principal candidates from across the country."

The school community and members of the public can submit their feedback through an online E.C. Glass High School Principal Survey through Jan. 20.

Additionally, the division will hold two in-person public engagement sessions in the Marie Waller Lecture Hall at E.C. Glass — one at noon Tuesday, Jan. 17, and another at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, according to the news release.

While there will be additional engagement sessions with E.C. Glass faculty, staff and students, the division encourages all members of the public to attend the meetings and engage in giving their feedback.

Upon completion of the candidate profile, LCS will begin actively recruiting for the position at the end of January, the release said.

According to a graphic shared on the division's Twitter page, LCS hopes to name a replacement for Flaugher sometime in April.