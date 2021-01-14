Lynchburg City Schools to bring more students back to schools next week

Despite a rise in COVID-19 cases in the school division and city, Lynchburg City Schools will welcome around 500 more students into school buildings at the start of the second semester next week.

Amy Pugh, deputy superintendent for LCS, told the Lynchburg City School Board at its meeting Tuesday night the division gave families the ability to switch between the remote-only learning and hybrid-learning models for the second semester of the school year, which begins Jan. 19.

According to LCS data, as of Monday, an additional 203 elementary school students, 157 middle school students and 114 high school students are set to return to classrooms next week. In the division's hybrid learning model, students are separated into cohorts and attend school in person two days a week and learn remotely the remaining days.

In the current semester, 4,218, or about 55%, of LCS' more than 7,500 students are in hybrid learning and 3,360, or around 44%, are participating in remote-only learning. Heading into next semester, 4,692, or about 62%, of LCS students will be in hybrid learning and 2,859, or about 37%, will be in the remote model.