Lynchburg City Schools to host Kindergarten Kickstart events

Starting Nov. 2, Lynchburg City Schools will host four Kindergarten Kickstart events aimed at giving parents of rising kindergarteners in Lynchburg the opportunity to learn more about the division.

Tuesday's event will be held at 6 p.m. at St. John's Episcopal Church, 205 Elmwood Avenue in Lynchburg.

According to the LCS website, the events will give parents the chance to hear from building principals, teachers and other parents about the division's kindergarten program.

Additionally, parents will have the opportunity to register their children for kindergarten ahead of the traditional registration period in the spring.

The division will also hold three more Kindergarten Kickstarts before the new year. There will be another event at 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 14 at Peakland United Methodist Church, 4434 Boonsboro Road.

At 6 p.m. Nov. 28, LCS officials will be at the Ramp Church International, 701 Thomas Road.

The final event in the series will be at 6 p.m. Dec. 7 inside Humbles Hall at Virginia University of Lynchburg, 2058 Garfield Avenue.

To find out more about the Kindergarten Kickstart series or to RSVP for the event, visit the division's website at LCSedu.net/kickstart.