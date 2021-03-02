Lynchburg City Schools to increase number of in-person learning days for youngest students

Lynchburg City Schools announced at Tuesday night’s school board meeting it plans to increase in-person learning for pre-kindergarten through second grade students from two days a week to four during the fourth quarter of the school year, which begins March 24.

Amy Pugh, deputy superintendent for the division, said the division’s “Return to Learn 2.0” team is planning for this change now and the exact start date for four days a week of in-person learning for these grades will be announced later this week.

Pugh said the division will be easing its current physical distancing requirement of 6 feet to 3 feet in order to accommodate more students in classrooms at a time. LCS Superintendent Crystal Edwards said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention still suggests 6 feet of distancing but the Virginia Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics said 3 feet is acceptable.

The division has been offering hybrid learning for students in all grade levels since October, with students in the hybrid model learning in person two days a week and remotely the remaining days.

In order to increase in-person learning days for the youngest students, Pugh said the division is looking to increase the amount of students it can transport at a time on a bus.

