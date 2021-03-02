Lynchburg City Schools to increase number of in-person learning days for youngest students

Lynchburg City Schools announced at Tuesday night’s school board meeting it plans to increase in-person learning for pre-kindergarten through second grade students from two days a week to four during the fourth quarter of the school year, which begins March 24.
Amy Pugh, deputy superintendent for the division, said the division’s “Return to Learn 2.0” team is planning for this change now and the exact start date for four days a week of in-person learning for these grades will be announced later this week.
Pugh said the division will be easing its current physical distancing requirement of 6 feet to 3 feet in order to accommodate more students in classrooms at a time. LCS Superintendent Crystal Edwards said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention still suggests 6 feet of distancing but the Virginia Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics said 3 feet is acceptable.
The division has been offering hybrid learning for students in all grade levels since October, with students in the hybrid model learning in person two days a week and remotely the remaining days.
In order to increase in-person learning days for the youngest students, Pugh said the division is looking to increase the amount of students it can transport at a time on a bus.
Edwards added that the division is surveying families of students in pre-K through second grades to see if they want to attend four days a week and if they absolutely need bus transportation. If families are at all able to offer transportation for their students, Pugh said, it would make more room on the bus for a student who needs bus transportation.
Pugh said the division will continue with its current mitigation efforts, such as temperature screenings for students and staff as they enter school buildings, and encouraging hand-washing and other health strategies. A fully remote option will also continue to be available for families who choose it.
Pugh said this change is feasible now as the division and city are seeing a decrease in new COVID-19 cases and related quarantines. Another contributing factor, Pugh said, is the increasing number of LCS teachers and staff who are receiving COVID-19 vaccinations.
Pugh said 70% of the division’s approximately 1,500 staff members have indicated they would like to receive the vaccine. Of those, 661, or around 61%, have received their first dose and 280 have received their second dose.
Pugh added the division is discussing what the 2021-22 school year will look like and is planning to offer in-person learning five days a week for all students in the fall. The division also hopes to offer remote learning next year for families and students who choose it and is planning to have separate staff for in-person students and remote students.
Pugh emphasized these plans are not yet finalized.
“We want to make sure that we get it right and that we have all of the details,” Pugh said.