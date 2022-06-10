Lynchburg City Schools to offer curbside grab-and-go meals for children

Lynchburg City Schools announced Friday the school system will provide curbside grab-and-go meals for children through the summer months.

Starting Monday, June 13, LCS will offer breakfast and lunches for children at the following locations:

E.C. Glass High School: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday-Friday

Linkhorne Middle School: noon to 1 p.m. Monday-Friday

Heritage High School: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday-Friday

According to the release, all of these are open sites, offering meals to all children ages 18 and younger for no cost. Children will have the opportunity to eat at a designated area on site or take the meals home with them.

Parents or guardians may pick up meals for their children, but if the child is not present the adult will be required to sign for the meal.

All three sites will remain open until Aug. 5, according to the news release.

For more information about the school system's summer food service program and their other meal sites, visit lcsedu.net/departments/school-nutrition.

