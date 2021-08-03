Lynchburg City Schools to require masks indoors as school year begins

"It’s time to join every other surrounding county in our region and it is time to say 'no' to mask mandates," Glover said.

Last week, the public school divisions in Bedford, Amherst and Campbell counties decided they would not require masks in their school buildings for the start of the 2021-22 school year. Nelson County Public Schools will begin the upcoming school year requiring students and staff to wear masks while inside school buildings.

Jeffrey Wooters, a rising senior at E.C. Glass High School and the Central Virginia Governor's School, urged the board to continue requiring masks in school facilities.

"We know that these masks work; we have to follow the science,” Wooters said. "We have to follow the experts, because the bottom line is: if you lift this mask mandate, more people are going to get sick and die than if you don't."

The Virginia Department of Health and the Virginia Department of Education released guidance last month urging school divisions in Virginia to enforce mask mandates for teachers and students in its elementary schools regardless of vaccination status until vaccines are available to children under the age of 12. Ultimately, the decision was left to individual school divisions.