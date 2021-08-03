Lynchburg City Schools to require masks indoors as school year begins

Lynchburg City Schools will begin the 2021-22 school year next week requiring masks be worn inside school facilities.
At the Lynchburg City School Board meeting Tuesday, the board voted 7-2 in favor of requiring all students, staff and visitors, regardless of age or vaccination status, wear masks while in LCS facilities at the start of the upcoming school year. The first day of school is Aug. 11.
Division Superintendent Crystal Edwards presented a survey the school division sent to its community asking for their input regarding masks at Tuesday's meeting. The results of that survey, Edwards said, showed parents and school community members are split, with about half in favor of masks in schools and half against.
Edwards recommended starting the school year requiring students and staff to wear masks in Lynchburg City Schools facilities. Edwards said this measure gives the division the best shot at offering full time, in-person instruction to students during the 2021-22 school year.
"I feel as superintendent I have a responsibility to make sure that I do everything I can to protect all of my students," Edwards said.
Board chair James Coleman, board vice-chair Sharon Carter and board members Robert Brennan, Kimberly Sinha, Gary Harvey, Susan Morrison and Randy Trost supported the superintendent's recommendation, while board members Atul Gupta and Michael Nilles opposed.
The school board adopted an emergency policy in October 2020 that required students and employees to wear a mask or face covering while in LCS school buildings, facilities and on school-provided transportation. At Tuesday's meeting, the board voted 8-1 in favor of revising that policy to no longer require masks in its facilities and to allow the division's superintendent and staff to "monitor and develop protocols and guidance in regards to masks and face coverings" in regard to LCS staff, students and visitors. Board member Atul Gupta voted against the motion.
The revision dropped the division's mask requirement, and allows the superintendent to make future decisions regarding mask wearing without the input of the school board. The board was clear that it retains the power to overturn any decision made by the administration.
Seven members of the public addressed the board during the public comment section of Tuesday's meeting. Of those, three spoke against a mask requirement, and three spoke in support of a mask requirement.
One individual addressed another matter, and two additional community members wrote emails to the school board urging them to require masks for the upcoming school year.
Andrew Glover, an LCS parent and founder of the Conservative Parents of Lynchburg, a group of nearly 300 LCS community members, spoke against the mask requirement.
"It’s time to join every other surrounding county in our region and it is time to say 'no' to mask mandates," Glover said.
Last week, the public school divisions in Bedford, Amherst and Campbell counties decided they would not require masks in their school buildings for the start of the 2021-22 school year. Nelson County Public Schools will begin the upcoming school year requiring students and staff to wear masks while inside school buildings.
Jeffrey Wooters, a rising senior at E.C. Glass High School and the Central Virginia Governor's School, urged the board to continue requiring masks in school facilities.
"We know that these masks work; we have to follow the science,” Wooters said. "We have to follow the experts, because the bottom line is: if you lift this mask mandate, more people are going to get sick and die than if you don't."
The Virginia Department of Health and the Virginia Department of Education released guidance last month urging school divisions in Virginia to enforce mask mandates for teachers and students in its elementary schools regardless of vaccination status until vaccines are available to children under the age of 12. Ultimately, the decision was left to individual school divisions.
Regardless of an individual school division's mask policy, staff and students will be required to wear masks on school buses, in accordance with Federal Executive Order 13998, which mandates masks be worn on public modes of transportation.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended last week all teachers, staff, students and visitors at K-12 school settings wear masks indoors regardless of vaccination status.
The next school board work session is scheduled for 5 p.m. Aug. 17. The next school board meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. Sept. 7.