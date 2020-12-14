Lynchburg City Schools to revert to remote-only instruction

After just over two months of hybrid learning, Lynchburg City Schools will revert to a remote-only instructional model Tuesday for the rest of the week, before the division’s winter break begins next week.
In a special-called virtual meeting Monday, the Lynchburg City School Board unanimously voted to move the division back to remote-only learning from hybrid learning.
The meeting was called to discuss the division’s increasing concern about rising COVID-19 cases and its ability to safely transport and supervise students in school.
LCS Superintendent Crystal Edwards said the division has monitored several metrics as it develops and adjusts its operations. These metrics include the 14-day average number of cases per 100,000 people, percent positivity rate, percent change in 7-day new cases, student and staff absenteeism, and the five-day average of positive cases within LCS.
Edwards said the recommendation stems largely from the division’s inability to safely transport students to school Tuesday and the rest of the week.
Edwards confirmed the death of an LCS transportation staff member, and Steve Gatzke, senior director of finance and operations in the division, said six out of the seven transportation office staff were out of the office due to COVID-19 cases and related quarantines.
Transportation office staff members provide support to bus drivers while they complete their routes, Gatzke said, and that job is too much for one person to do alone.
“This is not an easy decision or easy recommendation to make on my part,” Edwards said. “I am really concerned about the education of our students, as is my staff, [and] very concerned about the status of COVID in our community as well.”
Last week, on Dec. 7, the division had a five-day average of 1.6 positive cases reported, Edwards said. As of Monday, the division’s five-day average was up to 4.0 positive cases reported.
Lynchburg City Schools reported 16 new positive cases last week, bringing the division’s total number of cases since September to 61 as of Friday. Edwards said in Monday’s meeting the division had six positive cases reported by noon Monday.
Edwards said the division is not seeing in-school transmission of the virus, but the community contraction of the virus is affecting the schools’ ability to safely monitor students with a rise in positive cases and related quarantines.
LCS Director of Student Services LaTonya Brown said the six positive cases reported Monday caused about 30 related quarantines of staff and students.
The division began the school year in a remote-only instructional model with all students learning at home in August. In October, the division transitioned to a hybrid-instructional model, bringing students back to school buildings for some in-person learning.
As of the Nov. 4 board meeting, 57% of LCS students opted to participate in hybrid learning and 43% remained in the remote-only model.
In Phase Two of the division’s Return to Learn plan, Edwards said, staff will continue to report to buildings and will practice social distancing and wear masks. All students will learn remotely.
Allison Jordan, LCS director of curriculum and instruction, said the switch to remote learning and instruction would look similar to how students were learning in August — asynchronous learning via Seesaw and Google Classroom.
