Lynchburg City Schools to revert to remote-only instruction

Transportation office staff members provide support to bus drivers while they complete their routes, Gatzke said, and that job is too much for one person to do alone.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“This is not an easy decision or easy recommendation to make on my part,” Edwards said. “I am really concerned about the education of our students, as is my staff, [and] very concerned about the status of COVID in our community as well.”

Last week, on Dec. 7, the division had a five-day average of 1.6 positive cases reported, Edwards said. As of Monday, the division’s five-day average was up to 4.0 positive cases reported.

Lynchburg City Schools reported 16 new positive cases last week, bringing the division’s total number of cases since September to 61 as of Friday. Edwards said in Monday’s meeting the division had six positive cases reported by noon Monday.

Edwards said the division is not seeing in-school transmission of the virus, but the community contraction of the virus is affecting the schools’ ability to safely monitor students with a rise in positive cases and related quarantines.

LCS Director of Student Services LaTonya Brown said the six positive cases reported Monday caused about 30 related quarantines of staff and students.