Lynchburg City Schools to utilize CARES dollars for capital improvement
Lynchburg City Schools is moving forward with funding several capital improvement projects through Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act dollars, freeing up local money for additional projects. 

At its Tuesday meeting, the Lynchburg City School Board approved staff's proposal to use CARES money to pay for four projects already funded through its capital improvement plan: upgrading the heating system at Dunbar Middle School, and chiller replacement and maintenance at T.C. Miller, Bass and Dearington elementary schools.

Steve Gatzke, senior director of finance and operations for LCS, said this frees up more than $1.5 million in local dollars to be used on additional capital projects that are not CARES-eligible. 

Those additional projects include turf replacement at E.C. Glass High School, replacing playground equipment at various schools, and building a new service entrance and road at the division's transportation and maintenance building, located on John Capron Road in Lynchburg. 

Superintendent Crystal Edwards said a report on how the division is using CARES money in other areas will be presented to the board at its Oct. 19 work session.

The next school board meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. Nov. 3. 

