Lynchburg City Schools transportation employees seek to collectively bargain

An overwhelming majority of Lynchburg City Schools transportation employees have made their voices heard, signing authorization cards with the desire to collectively bargain with the school board.

Melissa Chesney, a bus driver for LCS and union steward for the Lynchburg Education Association (LEA), said 97 out of 107 Lynchburg public school bus drivers, assistants and mechanics signed authorization cards, giving them all the support they need to fight for their goal: "A seat at the table."

This week, LEA announced via news release that the employees had come together with more than 90% support with the desire to engage in collective bargaining with the LCS board, something that has only been made possible in the past year.

In May 2021, a change in Virginia law gave public employees the opportunity to engage in collectively bargain. Similar resolutions to LEA's have been passed in the city of Richmond and Prince William County.

LEA officially presented the school board with the resolution during its regularly scheduled meeting this week, packing out the LCS Board Room with red shirts and white signs, one of them reading "Get on the bus for collective bargaining."

Karl Loos, a middle school teacher with LCS system and president of LEA, said in the news release, "This partnership will be invaluable to attracting and retaining the highest-quality staff for Lynchburg's students.

"Here's what we expect collective bargaining in Transportation to do for LCS: increase driver retention; attract new drivers to LCS; reduce the number of driver complaints; increase efficiency; and reduce driver absence rates. Transportation is a critical component for LCS to function effectively."

Several speakers during Tuesday's public comment portion of the LCS meeting sounded off on collective bargaining, all in favor of it for their organization.

Chesney was the first to speak, laying out the importance of bus drivers to the school system.

"We have all experienced the turmoil that occurs when there's high turnover in the transportation department," Chesney said. "The doubled and tripled routes, the late busses, the daily sub drivers, and the confusion that it causes for our parents, our kids, and frankly, us driving the buses as well.

"We, your bus drivers," she said, "would like to know what we do every day, when we need to be there and all the regulations we are subject to, so we can get along with the real business at hand: Being the consistent person that our kids see first and last every day as representatives for this school district."

Grievances from transportation workers in LCS have not gone unnoticed by board members in recent months.

School Board Representative Atul Gupta pushed his fellow board members and administration about providing more money for bus drivers during a budget reallocation discussion last month.

"I've been hearing for years the morale is down and we need to fund salaries ..." Gupta said, "and here's a chance to put money in their pocket, but what we're doing instead is buying stuff."

Gupta was referring to roughly $1.75 million in money from last school year that was reallocated in May.

The school board voted 5-2 to reallocate roughly $1.8 million to end-of-the-year bonuses and health care claims, but voted to spend another $1.75 million on supplies for IT, maintenance and facilities.

"We're putting money in lawn mowers and trucks, but we're not putting money where it needed to be. If I'm a bus driver or a custodian, working three jobs to support my family, this is a one-time bonus, let's fulfill the promise we have for those people. And let them buy stuff from the other money," Gupta said.

With the authorization cards now officially presented, the LCS school board will have 120 days to vote up or down a resolution providing collective bargaining for the employees.

Neither the school board or Superintendent Crystal Edwards commented on the resolution from LEA during Tuesday night's meeting, which is standard with guidelines for the public comment portions of their meetings.

With the clock now started, Chesney is hoping to bring forth a resolution for all parties involved.

"This is a historic moment for Lynchburg City Schools," Chesney said during this week's meeting, mentioning the resolution is the first of its kind in the immediate area. "Working together is the only way we can tangibly solve the significant disconnects between the administration and the employees."

