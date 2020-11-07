Lynchburg group pushes for elected, not appointed, school board

Despite 10 new applicants this past spring, including Glover, city council voted on June 24 to reappoint the three current school board members — James Coleman, Kimberly Sinha and Robert Brennan.

According to a news release from the Conservative Parents of Lynchburg, the group believes the school board should be elected to ensure the members are held accountable to the parents and community.

The group was founded earlier this year after the Lynchburg City School Board approved a plan to begin the school year with no option for in-person learning for students amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The division has since allowed all families the option for hybrid learning, which involves both in-person and remote instruction.

This petition requests that the question, "Shall the method of selecting the school board be changed from appointment by the governing body to direct election by the voters?" be placed on the ballot of the next general election.

The group has nine months from the certification date of Oct. 21 to gather approximately 6,000 signatures. If signatures are collected and certified by the Lynchburg City Registrar, the question will appear for a citywide vote on the 2021 general election ballot.