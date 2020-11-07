Lynchburg group pushes for elected, not appointed, school board

A newly formed group that claims more than 170 Lynchburg families and teachers among its members aims to change the city school board so representatives are directly elected rather than appointed by Lynchburg City Council.
If the group, Conservative Parents of Lynchburg, can get enough signatures in the next approximately nine months, the question would be put before voters in the next general election. Andrew Glover, the group's founder, filed a petition for referendum, which recently was certified by Lynchburg Circuit Court.
In November 2016, voters in Amherst County voted overwhelmingly in favor of a similar referendum to elect school board members. Members of school boards in Bedford, Campbell, Appomattox and Nelson counties are all elected to their posts.
Currently, the nine-member Lynchburg City School Board is made up of three members for each of the division's three districts. The members apply to, and are appointed by, Lynchburg City Council for three-year terms.
District 1 represents Bedford Hills, Linkhorne and Paul Munro elementary schools, as well as Linkhorne Middle School. District 2 includes Dearington and T.C. Miller elementary schools for innovation and Perrymont, R.S. Payne and Sandusky elementary schools; Sandusky Middle School; Paul Laurence Dunbar Middle School for Innovation; and E.C. Glass High School. District 3 includes William Marvin Bass, Heritage and Sheffield elementary schools, Hutcherson Early Learning Center and Heritage High School.
Despite 10 new applicants this past spring, including Glover, city council voted on June 24 to reappoint the three current school board members — James Coleman, Kimberly Sinha and Robert Brennan.
According to a news release from the Conservative Parents of Lynchburg, the group believes the school board should be elected to ensure the members are held accountable to the parents and community.
The group was founded earlier this year after the Lynchburg City School Board approved a plan to begin the school year with no option for in-person learning for students amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The division has since allowed all families the option for hybrid learning, which involves both in-person and remote instruction.
This petition requests that the question, "Shall the method of selecting the school board be changed from appointment by the governing body to direct election by the voters?" be placed on the ballot of the next general election.
The group has nine months from the certification date of Oct. 21 to gather approximately 6,000 signatures. If signatures are collected and certified by the Lynchburg City Registrar, the question will appear for a citywide vote on the 2021 general election ballot.
As of Nov. 2, Glover said, the group has collected nearly 1,000 signatures. Glover said with the lack of large-group gatherings and community events because of the coronavirus pandemic, he expects the group will eventually need to go door-to-door to collect signatures.
"It's one of those deals where we should get to three or four thousand pretty quickly, and then it becomes a lot more challenging," Glover said.
Hope Townes, Lynchburg City School Board attorney, said 1992 was the first year Virginia state code allowed localities to choose to elect their school boards rather than having them appointed by the governing body.
According to state code, "if a majority of the qualified voters voting in such referendum vote in favor of changing the method of selecting school board members to direct election by the voters, then the members of the school board shall be elected by popular vote."
Townes said if the referendum makes it on the 2021 general election ballot, she would reach out to colleagues in other localities regarding next steps.
More information, visit replacetheboard.com.
