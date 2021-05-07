Lynchburg high schools to hold 2021 graduation ceremonies at City Stadium

In-person graduation ceremonies for Lynchburg's two public high schools will be held later this month at City Stadium, rain or shine.

Both ceremonies will be held Sunday, May 30, with Heritage High School's graduation at 9 a.m. and E.C. Glass High School's at 6 p.m.

According to Cindy Babb, spokesperson for the division, Heritage High School graduates will receive 12 tickets each for their invited guests, and E.C. Glass High School graduates will receive nine tickets each. Babb said this number was calculated based on the number of graduates at each school — E.C. Glass High School's graduating class is larger than Heritage High School's, so each graduate was allotted fewer guest tickets.

In a Thursday news release, Babb said COVID-19 mitigation strategies — including 6 feet of physical distancing between parties and requiring all persons entering the stadium to wear a mask — will be in place. The release said the estimated cost for LCS for the ceremonies is $14,431.

Babb said the decision regarding the venue for the 2021 graduation ceremonies was made after consulting with seniors and their families.