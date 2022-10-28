Lynchburg joins Va.'s 'Bridging the Gap' initiative to address learning loss recovery

Lynchburg City Schools officials said Friday the division will be one of 25 in Virginia joining an initiative aimed at addressing learning loss recovery, called Bridging the Gap, a pilot program launched by the Virginia Department of Education.

The initiative will focus on developing a more individualized approach for each student through focusing on three specific strategies, said Amy Pugh, deputy superintendent of instruction for Lynchburg City Schools.

Those strategies are looking at testing data to inform instruction; developing partnerships among parents, families and the school division itself, something Pugh called "a really critical piece to student learning;" and developing individual student learning plans based upon the data gathered to inform instruction, Pugh said.

Four schools from the division — Bedford Hills and Heritage elementary schools, as well as Linkhorne and Sandusky middle schools — will participate in the pilot program.

Amherst County Public Schools will also be participating in Bridging the Gap; it's the only other Lynchburg-area school division currently set to take part in the program.

In Lynchburg, the program will hone in on students in third through sixth grades who come in below grade level in math and reading, and focus on developing student-specific strategies to deploy in conjunction with teachers and parents, bridging the gap between school and home, Pugh said Friday.

While Pugh recognized it may be a "slow timeline" in bringing these students to grade level, but she said the work is already underway, and they have already seen growth in some of these areas.

"So some of our students are making gains," Pugh said. "But it is going to be a slow process, and one of the things we need to remember is that each individual student has different skills that they need to focus on, and we need to celebrate the growth that that student does make.

"Overall, as a division, while our scores are not where they should be, or where we want them to be — we realize we have a lot of gains to make. But individually we are looking at each student and celebrating the growth they are making, and that will, eventually, get us to the scores we need overall for the division."

Superintendent Crystal Edwards said the initiative will allow the division to personalize learning for each student in the program by looking at each student's strengths and weaknesses to develop a plan that everybody around the student will help implement to create better learning results.

The superintendent said the division currently is working in the professional development stage of the program, and it will officially be rolled out into the four pilot schools in January.

"What we would hope is that we're going to enhance our toolbox," Edwards said, "whether that's the parent's toolbox, the teacher's toolbox, or even the student's toolbox, so that we can continue to soar."

For more information on the Bridging the Gap initiative, visit the VDOE's website: https://doe.virginia.gov/instruction/bridging-the-gap