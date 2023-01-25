Lynchburg mayor to ask school board to revisit policy on sexually explicit materials in schools

Lynchburg City Council voted Tuesday night to direct the city's mayor to draft a letter to the city's school board asking them to revisit a recently adopted policy regarding sexually explicit materials in schools.

The body voted 5-2, with Ward I Councilor MaryJane Dolan and Ward II Councilor Sterling Wilder opposing the measure.

On Jan. 10, the Lynchburg City School Board unanimously adopted a new "opt-out" policy, along with several other policy updates, in order to comply with laws passed by the General Assembly that required school divisions to have such policies in place by Jan. 1.

The policy lays out the process in which parents can decide to opt their students out of viewing what is deemed sexually explicit material in the schools. The policy defines what material would be considered explicit.

According to the adopted policy, the school division must notify parents at least 30 days prior to the use of sexually explicit material in the classroom.

From there, parents can opt their student out of viewing the material and request to receive alternative material. If requested and available, the alternative material must be provided by the classroom’s teacher.

By contrast, an opt-in policy would allow the parents to see what material may be deemed sexually explicit, and let them opt in to whatever content they find appropriate for their child.

Doing so would require the parents provide written consent to allow their child to view the material, as opposed to implied consent in the opt-out policy.

Much of Tuesday's discussion — spread out over both the council's 4 p.m. work session and 7:30 p.m. regular meeting — revolved around whether or not the matter was in council's purview.

During the roll call portion of the work session, At-large Councilor Martin Misjuns brought forth his version of the letter, asking the school change their policy from an opt-out process to an opt-in version.

On Tuesday, Misjuns called the adopted opt-out policy "excellent" but said it "could be stronger."

"This isn't about creating additional headache for teachers and staff," Misjuns said. "It's about giving the parents all of the information up front ... like a menu, and they can choose what is acceptable for their child and what is not."

Dolan said Misjuns' proposal is a "mistrust of the whole education system" and the opt-in policy would censor the learning abilities of all students.

"I can't tell you how many times my kids, when they were growing up, never got the form to me. And I was with my kids all the time," Dolan said.

During council's 7:30 p.m. work session, a mix of six former educators and parents came to speak out against Misjuns' proposal, with some calling it an "overreach" or a "slap in the face to educators."

Clay Williams, a parent of an LCS graduate and a current student, said he has already "opted in" to his children viewing this material by sending them to the school division in the first place.

"This policy has been in effect for 14 days ..." Williams said. "And you guys want to ask the school board to change it ... that places a huge burden on LCS teachers and on LCS families."

Erin Rupe said, "As an educator, this is offensive."

She later added the proposal is a "statement of mistrust of our educators," and that it looks like "a performative action that is divisive and pandering to a small portion of the population.

"This is a non-issue, quite frankly," Rupe added.

One speaker read a passage from the Book of Song of Solomon in the Bible, which seemingly contained sexually explicit material as defined by the school board's recently adopted policy.

Nonetheless, council's Republican majority moved forward with a vote to direct the mayor to draft the letter.

Vice Mayor Chris Faraldi, who said he expressed his own concerns with the policy in writing to the school board prior to the meeting, added he has "correspondence [from the school board] indicating that they will revisit this."

On Wednesday, Faraldi confirmed to The News & Advance that he and Reed sent a letter dated Monday to School Board Chair James Coleman and Vice Chair Dr. Bob Brennan, asking them to revisit this policy.

He added the letter was sent on behalf of the mayor and vice mayor, not on the behalf of all of council, and that the language of Tuesday's vote indicates the following letter will be sent by the mayor, speaking on behalf of council.

Reed, at the end of the discussion during council's regular meeting, said she met with and had "really good discussions" on Monday with LCS Superintendent Crystal Edwards, Coleman and Brennan.

The mayor read an email from Coleman during the meeting, in which he "wanted to pass on" through Reed that parents can engage in several ways to voice their concerns with any policy in the school division, and the board and administration is "absolutely committed" to working with parents regarding these concerns.

Helgeson said he hopes Reed's letter will be "as close as possible" to that of Misjuns', which already had been written.

While the mayor will officially draft a letter to the school board asking it to revisit the policy, Reed said she wants people to understand the board has no such obligation to actually change the policy.

"We were emailed by concerned parents and I, of course, passed that along ..." Reed said.

"Now, what has been asked of me is to send a letter on behalf of the council — not ordering, not directing — because we do not have that authority, so I want you to understand that I recognize that."

The city's school board is scheduled to hold its next meeting at 5 p.m. Feb. 7 at the LCS Administration building, 900 Court St.