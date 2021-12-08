Lynchburg parents, students speak out on possible school schedule change

Band students from E.C. Glass and Heritage High schools were among those playing the same tune during the opening 30 minutes of the Lynchburg City School Board on Tuesday night, imploring members to think twice before possibly changing the city's two public high schools to a four-by-four block schedule format.
No action was taken on the matter at this week’s board meeting, but the board heard from the public and had a conversation around a proposal that would change the schedule from the current A-B format. Under the potential new format, students would take four classes per day and finish those courses in one semester, meaning they would go that semester without taking the other half of their class lineup.
This means students in cultural arts programs could go a semester without taking a band course, which has some parents concerned those students could have to seek out private lessons to stay on pace with students from other schools.
About 10 people spoke out during the public comments portion of the school board meeting, raising concerns around the impact such a change could have on the arts programs at the city’s high schools and the transparency of the potential change.
In an interview with The News & Advance, Sarah Crosby, a parent of four children in LCS, said there was a meeting last week at E.C. Glass between parents and teachers where both groups voiced concerns over how this would impact the cultural art programs, as well as other classes such as the foreign languages, math, STEM, and advanced placement courses. She said no one from the school administration was in attendance, despite being invited.
"Parents aren't so concerned about change; we're just concerned about the classes that kids do better in when they take them year-round," Crosby said.
Crosby said under the four-by-four schedule, if a student cannot sign up for a subsequent class, there could be a learning gap in those important subjects of up to 13 months. Students also could take advanced placement courses in the fall and not have any classroom preparation for the exam that comes in the spring.
In the arts programs, students might not be allowed to participate in assessments, competitions, or trips if they are only in class for half of the year.
Katie Stevens, the band booster president at E.C. Glass, has a child in the band at Glass, and during Tuesday's board meeting she voiced her concerns over the impact this could have on children who enjoy band as their favorite subject.
"Band is not an elective for these kids," Stevens said. "Band is who they are ... band provides so many of these kids their only opportunity for higher education."
Superintendent Crystal Edwards said the board raised the idea of changing to a four-by-four block schedule during its June work session and urged anyone who wasn't in attendance to go back and watch it online.
While word has gotten out that this change could happen, Edwards said no decision has been made, and principals will meet with faculty Wednesday to get feedback on how the schedule change could impact their days. Edwards also said a team of staff looking into the change will be back before the board in January to answer questions.
As the calendar year shifts into 2022, some parents and board members are hoping LCS won't make any changes soon, as students will begin registering for courses in the next couple of months.
"I hope we won't rush into this decision," school board member Dr. Robert Brennan told Edwards at Tuesday's meeting.
Board member Gary Harvey recommended to Edwards that the decision be put off for another school year to give all parties enough time to receive feedback from parents, students, and teachers alike.
Edwards said the board will listen to the recommendations of the schools before making a final decision.
"We are not making this decision," Edwards said. "We are supporting our schools as they explore how they can mitigate COVID, because we are still in COVID, as well as provide excellent instructions to our students across all disciplines."