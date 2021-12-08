Lynchburg parents, students speak out on possible school schedule change

Band students from E.C. Glass and Heritage High schools were among those playing the same tune during the opening 30 minutes of the Lynchburg City School Board on Tuesday night, imploring members to think twice before possibly changing the city's two public high schools to a four-by-four block schedule format.

No action was taken on the matter at this week’s board meeting, but the board heard from the public and had a conversation around a proposal that would change the schedule from the current A-B format. Under the potential new format, students would take four classes per day and finish those courses in one semester, meaning they would go that semester without taking the other half of their class lineup.

This means students in cultural arts programs could go a semester without taking a band course, which has some parents concerned those students could have to seek out private lessons to stay on pace with students from other schools.

About 10 people spoke out during the public comments portion of the school board meeting, raising concerns around the impact such a change could have on the arts programs at the city’s high schools and the transparency of the potential change.