Lynchburg police, school officials talk school resource officers

Lynchburg police and school officials are looking for community input regarding the future of the school resource officer program.
In a livestreamed community conversation Thursday, Lynchburg City Schools Superintendent Crystal Edwards and Lynchburg Police Department Chief Ryan Zuidema discussed the program and the memorandum of understanding between the two institutions that outlines the program's vision, goals and processes.
The discussion comes after local and national calls for the elimination of school resource officer positions in public schools, part of a larger conversation about police reform sparked by the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis in May. In June, Charlottesville City Schools ended its school resource officer program with the intention of exploring a new model and memorandum of understanding.
LCS' current memorandum regarding school resource officers was signed by Edwards and Zuidema in late 2018, and is in effect until either of the parties withdraws from the agreement through written notice. Edwards said Thursday the two parties review the MOU every two years.
This year, Edwards and Zuidema said, they wanted to engage students and the community in the discussion.
"It's important for [students] to understand what relationship exists in this community and what resources are available to them here at LCS," Edwards said.
Following Thursday's event, the school division launched an online feedback form for parents, students, staff and community members to share their thoughts, concerns and questions regarding the MOU and the school resource officer program. The form is open through Nov. 5.
In July, the Lynchburg Chapter of Virginia Organizing encouraged members of the community to contact school board members and ask the division to eliminate the position of school resource officers in the city’s schools. The organization said funding for school resource officers could be used to hire additional mental health counselors and other support staff.
During its July 21 school board work session, after hearing concerns from the community, the Lynchburg City School Board discussed the need for school resource officers in its schools. During that meeting, all school board members said they value the partnership between the schools and the Lynchburg Police Department and were in agreement that school resource officer positions are necessary to ensure the safety of students and staff in the division.
School resource officers have existed in LCS schools since the 1997-98 school year. There are five currently serving in Lynchburg City Schools. While these five officers primarily serve the division’s two high schools and three middle schools, they also spend some time at the division's elementary schools.
During Thursday's event, Edwards said school resource officers are not in schools to arrest students, they're there to invest in students. More often than not, Edwards said, school staff are the first to step in to deal with disciplinary action, not school resource officers. Edwards said school resource officers are there to be a resource to students and staff, teach students the value of the legal system, and bridge the relationship gap between officers in the community and students.
Officer Elsa Ramirez, who currently serves as the school resource officer at E. C. Glass High School, also attended Thursday's meeting and shared her experience as a school resource officer. Ramirez said she became a school resource officer because she cares about and wants to help students in the community.
"We're not there to in any way, by any means, make arrests," Ramirez said. "We're there to build relationships with students and make them succeed and be successful. We want them to be successful, that's our biggest goal."
According to the memorandum of understanding between the Lynchburg Police Department and Lynchburg City Schools regarding school resource officers, the school division pays the annual salary and benefits for the two high school resource officers and $50,000 per year for the three school resource officers at the middle schools. The current memorandum of understanding, which the school division recently made available to the public on its website, does not specify the exact cost of these positions to the division.
Zuidema told The News & Advance that while there are people in the community who question the need for school resource officers in Lynchburg City Schools, he believes the officers help provide a safe environment for students to learn.
"The reality is, unfortunately, in America there are still school shootings that take place and have, and we hope we never see those here, but should something like that come here, [a school resource officer] is going to be what stands between someone who wants to do harm or evil to our students and those young men and women as well as the staff," Zuidema said.
Edwards said the school board will be discussing the MOU and the community's feedback at its next work session, scheduled for 5 p.m. Nov. 17.
The next school board meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. Nov. 4.
