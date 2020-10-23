Lynchburg police, school officials talk school resource officers

During Thursday's event, Edwards said school resource officers are not in schools to arrest students, they're there to invest in students. More often than not, Edwards said, school staff are the first to step in to deal with disciplinary action, not school resource officers. Edwards said school resource officers are there to be a resource to students and staff, teach students the value of the legal system, and bridge the relationship gap between officers in the community and students.

Officer Elsa Ramirez, who currently serves as the school resource officer at E. C. Glass High School, also attended Thursday's meeting and shared her experience as a school resource officer. Ramirez said she became a school resource officer because she cares about and wants to help students in the community.

"We're not there to in any way, by any means, make arrests," Ramirez said. "We're there to build relationships with students and make them succeed and be successful. We want them to be successful, that's our biggest goal."