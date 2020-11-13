Lynchburg school board advocates for teacher pay, student mental health in virtual meeting with legislators

The Lynchburg City School Board hopes to see mental health resources, funding for early childhood education and incentives for teachers in the division this school year.
In a virtual meeting Friday with local and state legislative representatives, members of the school board presented the goals in its 2020-21 legislative agenda and discussed how those representatives can help the division succeed.
In addition to school board members and division staff, Sen. Mark Peake, R-Lynchburg; Del. Wendell Walker, R-Lynchburg; Sarah Owen, a representative from state Sen. Steve Newman's office; city staff and members of the Lynchburg City Council also attended Friday's virtual meeting.
Belle Evans, board member and chair of the Legislative Advocacy and Community Relations committee, said the nine school board members feel passionately about their focus areas of mental health wellness, early childhood education, African American studies, teacher retention and recruitment, financial responsibility, family involvement, and broadband access.
"We can't do it alone," Evans said. "We've all got to work together."
Board member Sharon Carter said mental health has always been one of the division's leading priorities, but, especially now, the board supports funding for mental wellness and behavior support for students and staff.
"I think we can all say that we have really suffered or been stressed more than before [March 2020]," Carter said.
Students have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic in more ways than physical, Carter said. With changes to their school and personal lives, Carter said students are feeling stress, isolation and anxiety that is impacting how they act, feel and behave.
Carter said the division hopes to see funding for professional development and processes to be put in place to help monitor and serve students who may be struggling mentally or emotionally.
Board member Kimberly Sinha discussed student success and the division's efforts to close the achievement gap.
"A persistent issue we confront in Lynchburg City Schools, as do many schools in the commonwealth, is the so-called achievement gap where Black, brown and economically disadvantaged students score lower on the Standards of Learning tests than their white and economically advantaged counterparts," Sinha said.
Sinha presented statistics showing that white and Asian students in the division tend to score higher than Black, brown, English-learning and economically disadvantaged students across every subject.
Peake said he would be interested in monitoring how students from households with young or single-parent households perform. He also said efforts have to be made to get parents to recognize the importance and significance of an education.
Sinha said one thing that could significantly reduce the division's achievement gap is investing in early education.
"Most brain development happens in the first three years of life," Sinha said.
Sinha said students who receive early education benefit primarily socially, which the board believes could help address some of the discipline issues Black, brown and economically disadvantaged students see when they go to school.
Members of the school board also advocated for higher teacher pay and other incentives for teachers, especially in light of the extra work they have been doing during the pandemic.
"Their job is not just from 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.," board member Atul Gupta said. "When they go home, they grade assignments, write lesson plans for the next day — it's a 24/7 job."
Peake commended the division on the efforts staff have made to continue instruction in both in-person and virtual formats amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We'll surely keep in touch and do what we can to help with the education there in Lynchburg," Walker said.
Lynchburg Mayor and Ward I City Councilwoman MaryJane Dolan attended Friday's meeting and expressed her appreciation for the school board and their relationship with the city.
"I just want our legislators to know that we appreciate your participation with us this morning and your support and commitment to the public education system," Dolan said. "You are key to advancing education policy and developing strategies that will move our education system forward."
