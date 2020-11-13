Lynchburg school board advocates for teacher pay, student mental health in virtual meeting with legislators

"I think we can all say that we have really suffered or been stressed more than before [March 2020]," Carter said.

Students have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic in more ways than physical, Carter said. With changes to their school and personal lives, Carter said students are feeling stress, isolation and anxiety that is impacting how they act, feel and behave.

Carter said the division hopes to see funding for professional development and processes to be put in place to help monitor and serve students who may be struggling mentally or emotionally.

Board member Kimberly Sinha discussed student success and the division's efforts to close the achievement gap.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"A persistent issue we confront in Lynchburg City Schools, as do many schools in the commonwealth, is the so-called achievement gap where Black, brown and economically disadvantaged students score lower on the Standards of Learning tests than their white and economically advantaged counterparts," Sinha said.

Sinha presented statistics showing that white and Asian students in the division tend to score higher than Black, brown, English-learning and economically disadvantaged students across every subject.