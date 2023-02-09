As Lynchburg City Schools engages in its fiscal year 2024 budget process, several members of the city's school board voiced support for the superintendent's proposed salary increase plan this week but recognized getting there might not be easy.

First unveiled in December, Superintendent Crystal Edwards' "15/50 Plan" would bring starting teachers’ annual salaries to $50,000, from $43,469, and classified employees’ minimum hourly wage to $15, from $13.11.

According to school division documents, the proposed 15/50 Plan, if adopted in full with benefits included, would cost the division $10.5 million to fund classified employees and teacher increases. Edwards maintained Tuesday night the price tag doesn't take into account any state supplements, such as a 5% salary increase match in the governor’s recent two-year budget proposal or internal adjustments to the schools budget made by local officials.

"Remember, we've done this before where we said, 'Here's the total cost,' and we take out the revenue that we anticipate to help fund that cost and then we're left over with 'this is what we still need," Edwards said.

Without taxing or revenue-generating authority, Edwards said, the only option the division has to get the plan fully funded is to work with Lynchburg City Council.

When asked by board member Atul Gupta whether she believes the division can find $9 million in savings inside the budget to fund only the compensation package, which wouldn't include the benefits portion, the superintendent said officials already have been looking at ways to "tighten the belt" in recent years but her "short answer" is no.

"The working answer is: Are we looking for ways to chop away at this? Yes," Edwards added.

Board member Kimberly Sinha pointed out during this week's discussion that finding $9 million in the budget would be hard as the figure approaches 10% of the division's operating budget already.

"And when, what, 80% of your operating budget is personnel cost, you're trying to get that 10% of your total budget out of just 20%," Sinha said.

That did not stop Sinha and several other members of the board from advocating the division make the request of city council in the city budget.

"The time for half measures is gone," Sinha said later, citing the rising cost of nearly everything. "Half measures won't cut it. And so I fully support the 15/50 Plan and I challenge our city councilmembers to walk a day in the life of a school bus driver, or a teacher, and then come back to us to say, 'No, you have to do a half measure.'

"We need to ask for a full measure," she said.

Gupta argued the division should tackle the issue in pieces.

"I know we love our teachers," he said, "and we love our hourly staff equally. Maybe we can do one now and one later? One is about $5.2 million and the other one is about $2.9 million."

Gupta later asked if they could take the lower one to see "if we can climb that mountain? Or just give up, don't climb any of those mountains."

Gupta voiced his concerns over losing bus drivers to the surrounding counties, an issue he has often spoken to during meetings.

School Board Chair James Coleman, a supporter of the plan, said, "For a few years I embraced the fact that you can't do all this dreaming. But I applaud our superintendents, all of them. This is hard ... and we're constantly wanting to dump more and more on everybody ...

"Let us dream ... We've got to get these teachers and classified workers what they need and I say let them go ahead with it and we'll figure out whatever that's going to look like," Coleman said.

After Coleman's remarks, school board member Randall Trost, acknowledging the need to increase salaries to a point, wasn't sure if they could make those dreams a reality.

"I want to dream; I just want to be able to get the ball across the goal line and, just, $10 million — 10% of our budget — I would love to do it. But I want to give them something rather than come up short," Trost said.

In addition to Coleman and Sinha, school board members Anthony Andrews, Martin Day, Sharon Carter and Dr. Bob Brennan voiced their support for advocating for the plan. School board member Gloria Preston did not make any comments regarding the proposal.

The board is scheduled to meet for its next work session at 5 p.m. Feb. 21 at the LCS Administration building, 915 Court St. in Lynchburg.