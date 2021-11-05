Lynchburg school board highlights early childhood education, teacher retention among legislative priorities

Members of the Lynchburg City School Board hope to see investments in mental health supports, teacher recruitment and retention efforts and early childhood education this year.
During their annual legislative breakfast Friday, board members met virtually with local and state lawmakers and outlined their legislative priorities for 2021-22.
In addition to school board members and division staff, Sen. Mark Peake, R-Lynchburg; Sen. Steve Newman, R-Lynchburg; Chris Faraldi representing Del. Wendell Walker, R-Lynchburg; city staff and members of the Lynchburg City Council also attended Friday’s virtual meeting.
Kimberly Sinha, board member and chair of the Legislative Advocacy and Community Relations committee, said the three biggest challenges the division currently faces are a bus driver shortage, teacher shortage and food supply concerns — issues that are not unique to Lynchburg.
Superintendent Crystal Edwards said the division is working to recover from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, which brought learning loss, social and emotional challenges, and a struggle with stamina for both students and staff members.
"During the pandemic, many of our families had many experiences that we are now seeing in schools," Edwards said. "We are seeing some of the trauma that some of our students have experienced during this pandemic."
In order to balance the academic and emotional needs of students, Edwards said, teachers and staff need support from lawmakers in the form of advocacy for smaller class sizes, additional resources, time, higher salaries and better working conditions.
"We need more supports in school," Edwards said. "We need more mental health clinicians to take the load off the teaching force so that kids can get their needs met. We need additional teachers and substitutes and staff members."
Jaiden Scott, E.C. Glass High School student and student representative on the school board, talked with her peers and brought some concerns from the student perspective before the legislative delegates Friday. Scott said her classmates want to see more social interaction — which has been limited in various ways due to the COVID-19 pandemic — an emphasis on American history, and improvements made to school facilities.
Board member Gary Harvey asked lawmakers to prioritize early childhood education during the upcoming legislative session by passing legislation and policies that support such programs in the community, provide ongoing funding for these programs and work to help low-income families afford these services.
"It is imperative that such programs, once established, be maintained to provide a reliable source for providing disadvantaged students and their families additional support for future education success," he said.
Newman said he appreciated the time spent with the board Friday but wants to continue to have an open dialogue and conversations about academics.
"I just think we've got to talk about math, history, science and English, because those items really matter," Newman said.
Peake said he is glad to see the schools open full time with students attending five days per week and hopes to see them catch up from the time they lost over the past two school years.
Peake said issues of emotional, social and mental well-being often originate at home and impact students at school. He said he wants to have discussions about what can be done at the federal, state and local levels to support students while they are at home and get parents involved.
"There has to be some kind of a method to reach out and get parents on the hook and get them invested in their kids' education," he said.