Lynchburg school board OKs employee bonuses

All Lynchburg City Schools employees will receive bonuses for their continued work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Lynchburg City School Board unanimously voted at its Tuesday meeting in favor of using a portion of the division's $4.1 million fund balance from the 2019-20 school year to give $1,000 bonuses to full-time employees. Bonuses will be prorated for part-time employees based on the hours they work.

Superintendent Crystal Edwards said the division wanted to support the staff, teachers and administrators who continued to work amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“We know that they’ve been working tremendously hard,” she said.

When schools closed in March, Edwards said, the school division anticipated potential budget cuts and froze spending and staff pay increases. At that time, the division opted to save as much of its 2019-20 money as possible to offset potential funding losses. Edwards said the division was not impacted financially as much as leaders feared in the spring.

In June, facing budget cuts from the city and bracing for losses from the state, the board delayed the 2% salary increases for staff that had originally been part of its 2020-21 budget. The approved 2019-20 budget included an average salary increase of 5% for all employees.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}