Lynchburg school board votes down increasing in-person learning for all students after spring break

Lynchburg City Schools is still planning to bring its youngest learners back to school four days a week beginning April 13, but an effort by some school board members to increase in-person learning for all students failed this week.
Currently, the division is operating in a hybrid model, offering two days of in-person learning for all students, with some students choosing to learn only remotely.
At the Lynchburg City School Board's Tuesday night work session, a motion by board member Atul Gupta to open schools for more in-person learning for all students after spring break failed on a 2-7 vote.
While every school board member voiced support for getting all students back into school more days a week as soon as possible, only board member Michael Nilles supported Gupta's motion.
Robert Brennan, vice chair of the school board, said he would like to see schools open for all students as soon as possible.
"We have more information now about the science and the transmission of COVID in the schools and we know that schools are safe areas," Brennan said.
But Brennan ultimately voted against Gupta's motion and said he did not want school officials to have to rush a plan to bring all students back after spring break.
LaTonya Brown, director of student services for LCS, said about 70% of the division's staff indicated they wanted to be vaccinated against COVID-19 and the division has nearly completed those vaccinations.
LCS superintendent Crystal Edwards said transportation and mitigation strategies such as physical distancing are two barriers keeping schools from being able to reopen to more students at a time.
"Teacher vaccination is one factor, not the factor," Edwards said.
Edwards added that while 70% of staff will be fully vaccinated in the coming weeks, many students will not. The division started with bringing its youngest students in for more days of in-person learning a week because those ages are least likely to contract and spread COVID-19, she said.
Amy Pugh, deputy superintendent for LCS, said the division’s administrators and elementary school staff are currently still planning for pre-Kindergarten through second grade students to return to school four days a week beginning April 13, the week after spring break.
Pugh said teachers have been reaching out to families of those students to gauge their interest and their need for transportation. With more students coming to school more days a week, she said, bus routes would need to be adjusted.
Pugh said updated transportation information would be communicated to families early next month.
Division-wide, Pugh said, only a handful of families — about six — have chosen to move their students from hybrid learning to remote only because they are uncomfortable with their children attending four days a week with more students in classrooms.
Pugh added that principals and teachers are currently planning for four days of in-person learning for its third through fifth grade students, which will begin at a later date this school year that is yet to be determined.
The next school board meeting is scheduled for April 13.