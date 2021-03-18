Lynchburg school board votes down increasing in-person learning for all students after spring break

Lynchburg City Schools is still planning to bring its youngest learners back to school four days a week beginning April 13, but an effort by some school board members to increase in-person learning for all students failed this week.

Currently, the division is operating in a hybrid model, offering two days of in-person learning for all students, with some students choosing to learn only remotely.

At the Lynchburg City School Board's Tuesday night work session, a motion by board member Atul Gupta to open schools for more in-person learning for all students after spring break failed on a 2-7 vote.

While every school board member voiced support for getting all students back into school more days a week as soon as possible, only board member Michael Nilles supported Gupta's motion.

Robert Brennan, vice chair of the school board, said he would like to see schools open for all students as soon as possible.

"We have more information now about the science and the transmission of COVID in the schools and we know that schools are safe areas," Brennan said.

But Brennan ultimately voted against Gupta's motion and said he did not want school officials to have to rush a plan to bring all students back after spring break.