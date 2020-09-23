 Skip to main content
Lynchburg school division to publicly release COVID-19 case numbers
Lynchburg City Schools is devising a plan to publicly release numbers of positive COVID-19 cases in its schools and buildings, according to Amy Pugh, the division’s deputy superintendent.

In a Wednesday press conference, Pugh said the division has had positive cases of the virus since the school year started on Aug. 24 but did not say how many. All students started the school year learning remotely, but administrators, teachers and staff have been in school buildings. On Sept. 8, the division brought some special-needs students back for in-person instruction.

Wednesday’s announcement comes just a day after the division announced it would transition to a hybrid model of instruction beginning Oct. 5, giving students the choice to learn in person two days a week and remotely on other days.

LCS officials told The News & Advance last month that they had no plans to publicly notify the school community of positive cases — only those who had been in close contact with a positive individual would be notified through contact tracing. Now, Pugh said, the division is planning to post the number of positive cases on its website.

Pugh did not indicate when these updates would be posted but did share that the division would not identify positive individuals nor the building they were in.

