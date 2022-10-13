Lynchburg school officials, city councilors discuss recent accreditation rates, SOL scores

A team of administrators from Lynchburg City Schools made the trek Tuesday afternoon from Court Street to Church Street to brief Lynchburg City Council on recent Standards of Learning scores and accreditation data within the division.

Superintendent Crystal Edwards, Deputy Superintendent Amy Pugh, and Chief Academic Officer Sam Coleman presented to council "where we were ... where we are ... where we are going," in regards to academic achievement in the division and what administration is doing to address learning recovery.

"We do have excellence in our school system," Edwards said Tuesday. "Do we have room for improvement? Absolutely, 100%. But that doesn't put a shadow over the excellence and the things children are accomplishing in our schools."

Recently, Virginia Department of Education accreditation scores were released to the public, which showed LCS only received full accreditation for half of its 16 schools. The other eight received accreditation with conditions.

Additionally, recent VDOE data on SOL scores showed Lynchburg City Schools' steady improvement over the 2020-21 SOL scores but still showed a gap between where the division was prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here are where the SOL scores stand for the last three testing years, according to VDOE:

2021-22 pass rates: reading, 63%; writing, 49%; math, 50%; history, 57%; science, 55%

2020-21 rates: reading, 60%; writing, 46%; math, 36%; history, 49%; sciences, 46%

2018-19 rates: reading, 69%; writing, 59%; math, 73%; history, 70%; sciences, 70%

Rather than focusing on "learning loss," a term many school administration officials across the state are using to refer to the ground lost during the pandemic, Edwards and her team have begun moving forward with "learning recovery," focusing on what the division can do to improve the scores going forward.

In previous school board meetings, Edwards and Coleman laid out five steps the division is taking to address the achievement gap that exists among economically disadvantaged and Black students in LCS: strategic use of data; increasing quality instructional coaching and professional development; aligning effective instructional strategies; fostering collaboration across curriculum and instruction, student services, special education and IT departments; and strategic resource allocation.

During her presentation Tuesday, Edwards said comparing LCS to the surrounding county's school divisions is unfair, given the urban nature of Lynchburg's school division.

When compared to surrounding localities, LCS scores and accreditation lag behind. Traditionally, this would be because a city would have a larger population of economically disadvantaged students, where a good part of the achievement gap resides.

"While they are our neighbors and we have a lot of things in common, you know and we know from running a city that there are many things that are different in Lynchburg being a city," Edwards said.

With SOL scores, Edwards said the division remains ahead of many similar cities such as Roanoke, Charlottesville, Danville and Richmond.

In accreditation, LCS comes in at 50%. Examples of accreditation rates at other city school systems include Danville Public Schools at 20%, Charlottesville Public Schools at 66%, Roanoke City Public Schools at 96%, and Richmond Public Schools at 36%, according to VDOE data.

After digesting the data, councilors discussed with LCS administration what the division is facing.

Ward IV Councilman Chris Faraldi took a broader look at the division's SOL scores, examining the scores over the last 10 years and how they compare to what the division's scores were most recently.

"It's 60.47% for mathematics ... 69.12% for English," Faraldi said about the 10-year scores. He argued also if the 2020-21 scores were pulled out entirely, a year that showed the lowest scores as a reflection of the COVID-19 pandemic, that the difference is only about .88% in reading and 2.49% in mathematics.

"If we're talking about historical trends of data for success, how does that line up with what you're telling us today?" Faraldi asked.

Pugh and Edwards said changes in how SOLs were administered in recent years allows the division to track growth amongst individual students better, allowing them to see where each student is growing over their academic career.

Along the same lines as Edwards, At-large Councilwoman Treney Tweedy said she sees "a lot of success" in the division as well, recognizing SOL scores aren't just a reflection of students but they're also a reflection of teachers.

Similarly, Ward II Councilman Sterling Wilder pressed about teachers, asking administrators what they are doing to prepare teachers coming into an urban school division like Lynchburg's, since it may be different from the training they received in school.

Edwards said the division traditionally uses its "family simulation" to give teachers a glimpse into what the family life is like for students who come from challenging backgrounds.

Tweedy also added she doesn't understand why some people will "use the deficits" to promote their agenda, but won't promote the growth by economically disadvantaged and Black students when they close in on that deficit.

Long-term, Tweedy said she is interested in exploring the expansion of the division's current schools for innovation model as well.

The division currently has two schools for innovation: Paul Laurence Dunbar Middle School for Innovation and T.C. Miller Elementary School for Innovation. These schools provide students with a variety of innovative and challenging instructional experiences which employ the latest trends in educational technology and instructional methodologies, according to the LCS website.

Vice Mayor Beau Wright added of the SOL scores and accreditation rates, "you would be hard-pressed to call them good in an objective environment," but asked Edwards how council can help improve the data.

Edwards replied, "When I say join me, I'm not saying join me in closing your eyes to things we need to improve on. I'm saying join me in the growth and progress that we are making.

"Take time to say, 'Yes, these children over here, we're really working with them.'"

In recent school board meetings, Edwards has expressed the importance of recognizing the numbers aren't where they need to be while maintaining that celebrating the students who are passing is important at the end of the day.

"You sell the city," Edwards said. "You sell the city and no one is going to want to come to a city if we're not selling our own city. I'm not saying sell a pipe dream ... because the city has flaws ... but we have shining stars and we have wonderful things to offer."

Ward II Councilman Jeff Helgeson, who has been a vocal critic of LCS on enrollment, test scores and budgeting, told Edwards on Tuesday he appreciated the fact that she admitted there is room to grow but that he doesn't want the division to "just spin everything."

"Let's not spin. Let's first say, here's what it is, we need to improve because of what you said. These are our children. And we spend a lot of money, our taxpayers pay a fortune for our school system. We have the highest cost and some of the lowest achievement that we've seen," Helgeson said.

After he called the SOL scores and accreditation rates "absolutely abysmal," Helgeson said the growth the division has experienced is "fantastic," but wondered how the division fell so far so fast.

Edwards said the issue of test scores is a statewide problem, citing a drop in numbers for most divisions between the 2018-2019 and the 2020-2021 school years. But she also said the division will "own" its scores and improvement still needs to take place, expressing it is not a "others did bad and therefore we're doing bad" approach by LCS.

Mayor MaryJane Dolan closed out the discussion on SOLs and accreditation by asking, "Is it not unreasonable to think that you can move above 50% to the 73% in a short period of time?"

"Everybody is focused on how bad this 50% is but I just think you can't, in a short frame of time, get much beyond that," Dolan said about getting the division's SOL math pass rate back to the 73% pre-pandemic pass rate.

With the pass rate going from 73% in 2018-19, then dropping to 36% in 2020-21, and rising to 50% in 2021-22, Dolan preached patience in allowing the division to return to where it once was.

In addition to discussing school accreditation and testing, council heard from City Manager Wynter Benda, who said in August that the city had begun "initial conversations on a broad scope" regarding a school funding formula for LCS that would determine how much money the division would receive from the city.

On Tuesday, Benda said he "wouldn't look for" a funding formula for LCS to be included in the fiscal year 2024 budget, but he "hopes" it can happen for fiscal year 2025, citing the large undertaking it would be for both entities.