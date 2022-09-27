Lynchburg school transportation employees protest for collective bargaining

A group of about 10 Lynchburg City Schools Transportation Department employees gathered Tuesday in front of the city’s School Administration Building on Court Street to protest the Lynchburg City School Board’s unanimous rejection of a collective bargaining agreement earlier this month.

Melissa Chesney, a bus driver for LCS and a union steward for the Lynchburg Education Association, said Tuesday the school board had 120 days to respond to the group’s bargaining request, but it voted 30 days early without asking the LEA or transportation employees to sit down and discuss what they wanted.

“That’s why we’re here today. We were seeking policy and we were not seeking monetary and other things that would end up costing a lot of money,” Chesney said.

The demonstration began with five buses driving past the building on Court Street with signs in the school bus windows. Protesters held signs such as, “We love our bus drivers;” “Get on the bus for collective bargaining;” and “Paul Munro parents stand with our drivers.”

The issue of collective bargaining was first put in front of the board in June, when the LEA presented a resolution requesting the ability to collectively bargain. In May 2021, a change in Virginia law gave public employees the opportunity to engage in collective bargaining.

The petition brought forth before the board was signed by more than 90% of Lynchburg public school bus drivers, assistants and mechanics.

From that point in June, the board had 120 days in order to make a decision on the resolution, which gave them until October.

The petition was rejected in a school board meeting earlier this month largely due to the financial undertaking it would have required from the school division, according to several board members.

“I hope they understand that we’re not here to be adversarial; that’s something that they [the board] did accuse us of. We really just want a safe working environment,” Chesney said.

Chesney said their job “point blank, period, is to transport students to and from school safely.”

Tammy Thompson, a bus driver for Lynchburg City Schools, said she has been driving for LCS for 34 years and understands well what the drivers have been going through. Thompson said, “We’re not asking for much.”

“I know what it was like in the beginning when I started. They don’t realize that this is a career for us,” Thompson said. “We love our children. We love what we do or we would not be doing it.”

LCS bus driver Sam Snead said he would like to see an aide on each school bus to help drivers.

Aides sit on the bus with the driver to look out for children getting on and off the bus, they watch children on the bus and they are an extra set of eyes to help the driver look out for traffic.

“Your aide is your backbone; your aide can watch out for the kids,” Snead said. “They do a lot for the bus driver. If you don’t have an aide on your bus, it’s really difficult to drive that bus and pay attention to what you have to pay attention to.”

Chesney said during the past eight years, the transportation department had 23 people in their chain of command, although there are only six positions.

There was a seventh position added last year and there already have been two people in it.

Chesney believes the reason for the high turnover is due to their policies.

“It ends up affecting our kids, because our kids don’t ever know where their bus is coming, they don’t know who their bus driver is going to be, their bus driver can be changed at any time,” Chesney said.

LCS will have a school board meeting Tuesday night, where members of the LEA will have the opportunity to speak.

Thompson said she just wants the board to hear them out.

“Let us have a voice for our children, if not for us, for our children,” Thompson said.