Lynchburg schools still eye raises for teachers, classified employees amid funding formula talks

As Lynchburg City Schools and Lynchburg City Council prepare to engage in fiscal year 2024 budget discussions, school division administrators still are eyeing significant raises for teachers and classified employees.

In mid-December, Superintendent Crystal Edwards first approached the school board with her "15-50 Plan," which would bring starting teachers' annual salaries to $50,000, from $43,469, and classified employees' minimum hourly wage to $15, from $13.11.

While there wasn't a clear price tag on the plan in December, according to documents prepared for the school board's Feb. 1 finance committee meeting, the 15-50 Plan would cost the division about $8.6 million.

Edwards and Reid Wodicka, the division's deputy superintendent for operations and strategic planning, said that price tag doesn't take into consideration any potential state supplements, such as a 5% salary increase match in the governor's recent two-year budget, or any other internal adjustments local officials might make to funding.

In an interview Tuesday, Edwards said the plan is "a step in the right direction" to make the division's salaries competitive on the classified pay scale as well as in the teacher department.

"We've been looking at compensation for our employees for a very long time, and there's work to be done. Does this get us at national levels or even better? No. But again, it's a step in the right direction and it will help us, hopefully, attract more talent ..." Edwards said.

During her initial proposal of the plan in December, Edwards said she felt the raises were "aggressive" but added she believed the division had to "go hard and advocate for our staff" with the proposal of this plan.

On Tuesday, she circled back on that point.

"When you sit in my seat and you look at the work that the staff is doing ... and you consider the last three years of how folks have taken on even more responsibility as we covered during quarantines and stuff like that ... I have to ask, right?" Edwards asked when asked about whether she thinks this is a realistic plan to ask for from the current city council.

"I absolutely need to be advocating for all the good people here who are taking care of the children at Lynchburg City Schools."

Lingering over the entire discussion is the conversation of a funding formula and how that might look in Lynchburg.

On Jan. 10, Deputy City Manager Greg Patrick briefed council on the topic during a work session, laying out several ways a funding formula can be deployed.

Patrick, hired by the city in August, came to Lynchburg after serving as the director of budget and strategic planning for Norfolk, where he helped establish a funding formula for Norfolk's K-12 operations.

Lynchburg City Manager Wynter Benda said during the meeting he spoke to Edwards, along with School Board Chair James Coleman and Vice Chair Dr. Bob Brennan, about the proposal, adding he would move "as fast or as slow" as council would like him to.

On Tuesday, Edwards said the two bodies are scheduled for a joint meeting in March, but added, "I think March is a little late for a funding formula this fall, so probably fall of 2025."

As for Edwards' 15-50 Plan, the school board's finance committee is scheduled to discuss it during its 3:30 meeting on Feb. 1 at the LCS Administration building at 915 Court St. in Lynchburg.

"We think that the conversation about educator salaries has been something that, you know, we've just talked about every single year. And it really is time to do something about it," Edwards said.

From there, the plan will come before the full board during the school board's next regular meeting at 5 p.m. Feb. 7 at the LCS Administration building.