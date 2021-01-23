Lynchburg teachers get creative with new programs, opportunities amid pandemic

Brand said he is currently planning to offer the class as a yearlong elective that interested students can apply to be a part of. During the year, he said, the class will work to produce three to four podcasts on a variety of subjects, "by the students, for the students."

Brand said he plans to survey the school's entire student body to gauge what topics they'd like to hear a podcast about and use that data as a starting point for students to determine what they might be interested in researching, writing and producing a podcast about.

Brand said podcasting gives students the chance to learn new skills as well as build on writing and researching skills they're learning in other classes.

"[Podcasting] is a nice intersection of technology and entertainment, but it's at a point right now where the technology is not super expensive and it's not overly complicated," he said.

A group of R.S. Payne Elementary School staff started a project called "SMILE: Seeing Myself in the Library Everywhere," which gives students the opportunity to engage in the selection of library materials that more adequately represent their school's student body.

