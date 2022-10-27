Lynchburg to get nearly $10M to buy 25 electric school buses

Lynchburg City Schools will receive nearly $10 million in federal money to buy 25 electric buses, the first in the division's fleet, officials announced this week.

The $9,875,000 in funding, which comes from the 2021 Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, will allow Lynchburg City Schools to purchase the new buses plus necessary charging infrastructure.

Reid Wodicka, Lynchburg City Schools' deputy superintendent of operations and strategic planning, said in an interview Thursday, "This is an exceptional opportunity for us to invest in our transportation infrastructure for the future.

"Lynchburg City Schools is committed to student achievement in a number of different areas, so creating a better transportation environment for students as well as families throughout the community will be tremendously valuable for us."

Wodicka said the division, which will opt for 25 buses instead of just a few to start out with, decided to "go aggressively" into this transition to an electric fleet.

"We think it's the future. We think it's important for our students and for our local environment, as well as provide us the opportunities to have significant cost savings in our operations," Wodicka said.

The 25 buses will allow the division to replace "about a quarter of our fleet," Wodicka said, while adding that early analysis suggests that the division might save close to $250,000 per year on diesel fuel by transitioning these 25 vehicles in.

Wodicka said the buses would account for a roughly 25% decrease in local emissions "almost immediately" when the buses are in Lynchburg.

Hope Custer, the division's director of transportation, said a news release Thursday, "Lynchburg City Schools Transportation is excited to advance our fleet with these new buses. Electric buses are cleaner, quieter, and create a better transportation experience for students and transportation staff. We look forward to fully implementing this program, moving our school division into the future."

The Environmental Protection Agency is partnering with the U.S. Department of Energy and Department of Transportation to provide the divisions with "robust technical assistance to ensure effective implementation," the release stated.

LCS students and families can expect to see the buses roll out over the next two years.

Elsewhere in the Lynchburg region, Nelson County Public Schools will receive $790,000 for the purchase of two electric buses, as well as the charging infrastructure.

U.S. Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine said in a joint news release that Lynchburg's allocation of federal money was part of more than $30 million going to a dozen Virginia school divisions to purchase clean-energy school buses.

Other Central Virginia school districts have begun rolling out electric buses in their fleets. Amherst County rolled out two new buses in September, and recently announced it will receive a third bus this winter. Campbell County rolled out two electric buses in April.

Those buses were made possible by grants from American Electric Power as part of a settlement agreement between AEP and the Environmental Protection Agency over Clean Air Act violations.

Bedford County Public Schools also was included in the announcement last year of AEP grant funding to aid with the purchase of an electric bus.

In their news release, Warner and Kaine expressed their excitement with the electric bus plan, which they claim will help make a "real difference" in combating climate change.

"Thanks to the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, school districts in Virginia are set to receive millions in funding for zero-emission and low-emission school buses that will help provide students with safe and reliable transportation to and from school," Warner said in the release. "As we continue to look for ways to reduce pollution and combat climate change, I am glad to see this federal funding directed towards replacing old school buses with 21st century, eco-friendly equipment."