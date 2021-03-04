Lynchburg's Future of Education taskforce steering committee looks to pause efforts

Originally charged with identifying the needs of Lynchburg’s public schools and, ultimately, making recommendations to the Lynchburg City School Board and city officials regarding the group’s future strategic plans, the task force suspended its efforts roughly a year ago when the COVID-19 pandemic began, unsure how funding and other aspects of the task force would be affected.

The group reconvened in December 2020 to reexamine its purpose and how that has been affected by the pandemic. With discussions within those key subcategories ever-changing and already happening within the schools, the committee struggled to find a clear function that wasn't redundant to work already happening.

"I am not for meeting for the sake of meeting when we are not clear on our function," Morrison said.

Beau Wright, vice mayor of Lynchburg and member of the steering committee, said he worried the task force as it exists amid the pandemic would serve "more or less a redundant role to the school board."

"Unless they are going to be a catalyst for getting this work done... it doesn't sound like they're actually going to be adding a lot of value," Wright said.