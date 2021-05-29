Many Lynchburg-area colleges on track to see increased fall enrollment

"We knew that we were going to have a very good year," Woo said.

Woo said the COVID-19 pandemic only reinforced Sweet Briar's claim it offers education in a safe, healthy environment. The college's small student body and large campus size allowed it to easily enforce social distancing and health mitigation measures without sacrificing in-person learning and on-campus student experience.

Early enrollment decisions and deposits for fall 2021 began piling in as early as last fall, Woo said. The college's spring 2021 enrollment was about 360, Woo said, and the college currently predicts a fall 2021 enrollment of more than 455. Before previous college leadership unsuccessfully attempted to close the school in 2015, enrollment was closer to 600, and Woo said the college is working to rebuild its enrollment.

Travis Carter, dean of admission for Randolph College, said the college's enrollment is on pace to surpass last year's first-year class. Carter said the college is exactly where it was last year with 139 first-years, and is receiving more deposits daily.