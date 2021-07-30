Masks optional in Campbell County schools for upcoming school year

Masks will not be required for students and staff in Campbell County Public Schools as it begins the 2021-22 school year, according to the division's COVID-19 mitigation plan posted to its website Friday.

Staff and students will be required to wear masks on school buses, in accordance with Federal Executive Order 13998, which mandates masks be worn on public modes of transportation.

"During times of high levels of community transmission or increasing trends in outbreaks, particularly if vaccination coverage is low, CCPS may temporarily require universal indoor masking until data indicates transmission has declined," the plan says.

The plan outlines that three feet of physical distancing, increased hand-washing and other mitigation measures will be in place at the beginning of the school year, when possible.

This plan comes the Virginia Department of Health and the Virginia Department of Education released guidance last week urging school divisions in Virginia to enforce mask mandates for teachers and students in its elementary schools regardless of vaccination status until vaccines are available to children under the age of 12. Ultimately, the decision was left to individual school divisions.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended this week that all teachers, staff, students and visitors at K-12 school settings wear masks indoors regardless of vaccination status.

